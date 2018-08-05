The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. today at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Aug. 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
ART International will offer its accelerated resolution therapy training event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through today at the Lone Survivor Foundation’s Bolivar Retreat Center at 949 Surfside Drive in Crystal Beach. Registration is free. For information, call Harry Hammel at 443-880-8877.
The American Legion Post No. 554 ALA junior meeting will be at 11 a.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Boys & Girls Club will be accepting after-school registration from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For ages 6-17 (birth certificate must be provided for ages 6 and 7). For information, call 409-763-2227.
The Short Term Rental Owners Association will meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Olympia Grill at Pier 21, 21st Street at Harborside Drive, in Galveston. Anyone who owns or has an interest in vacation rentals is welcome. A social hour will begin at 6 p.m. RSVP required. For information or to RSVP, contact Mary Branum, mbranum1@hotmail.com or 281-433-2945.
The Lakes at Texas City will have its Back to School Fair from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at 424 Tarpey Road in Texas City. Free school supplies, refreshments, and games will be provided. There also will be vendors selling various items, as well as a bounce house for children. For information, call 409-370-5426.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have its inaugural Ole Smokey Cook-off Aug. 18 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. If you’d like to participate, call 281-337-4952.
The Galveston Art League will be accepting items for its fall juried competition from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 27 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information on the prospectus, visit galvestonartleague.com.
Bay Area Turning Point is having a virtual food drive where you can donate items by visiting http://a.co/6PgxAXX or you can ship and/or drop off items to 210 S. Walnut St. in Webster, TX 77598. To make a monetary donation, visit https://give.idonate.com/bay-area-turning-point/donate.
