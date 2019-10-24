The Salvation Army of Galveston County will be accepting registration for its annual Angel Tree Christmas assistance program for ages 12 and younger from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. through Thursday at The Showboat Pavilion, 416 6th St. N., in Texas City. Open to any resident of Galveston County. For what items are needed in order to participate, call 409-763-1691.
The nonprofit Sunshine Resale Shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays at 6915 Second St. in Hitchcock. Clothes, furniture, collectibles, costume jewelry, kitchen ware, books, small appliances and linens will be available for purchase. Every first Friday is half price sale day on selected items. Call 409-986-5632.
The women’s cancer support group will meet from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays upstairs at The Mosquito Café, 628 14th St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-939-7512 or 409-789-2287.
Seniors ages 55 and older are invited to join the Seaside Seniors for lunch and fellowship at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Jinkins Hall at Grace Episcopal Church, 1115 36th St., in Galveston. Lunch is provided with a $4 donation welcome. Table games will be provided. For information, call Jeff Pitsenbarger, 281-389-1963.
Texas City Noon Lions Club will meet at noon Thursdays at the Los Aztecas Bar and Grill, 2525 Palmer Highway, in Texas City. New members are welcome. Call 281-678-8148.
The Rotary Club of the Mainland will meet at noon Thursdays at Kelly’s Restaurant, 4604 Interstate 45, in La Marque. Call Craig Watt, 409-934-8018.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St., in Galveston. SNAP will be accepted and SNAP Double Dollars will be distributed, and WIC vouchers will be distributed and accepted as well. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
The La Marque Public Library will have its annual fall festival from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Walter Feigle Park, 1009 Bayou Road, in La Marque. The free event will include pumpkin and face painting, a costume parade, field games, and a trunk-or-treat. For information, contact Tabitha Henderson, t.henderson@cityoflamarque.org or 409-938-9270.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will serve a homemade chicken pot pie dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. A minimum $8 donation is asked. For information or to place an order, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The Texas City Evening Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Reef Seafood House, 1301 31 1/2 St., in Texas City. Call Stephanie Maguire, 409-939-4466.
Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston will have its annual Beacon of Hope Appreciation Reception from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Galveston Yacht Club Basin, 601 N. Holiday Drive, in Galveston. Judge Jim and Lisa Schweitzer will be honored. For tickets and information, contact Thomas Singleton, tsingleton@catholiccharities.org or 713-874-6687.
The West Beach Lions Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road, in Galveston. Call Gay Fundling, 409-737-2020, 409-599-5903, or 409-789-1119.
The Sons of the American Legion Post No. 554 will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. Kristine Rivers, of Birding for Fun, will present “Rat-a-tat-tat! Who’s That? Nature’s Drummers.” For information, visit www.Galveston NatureTourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
