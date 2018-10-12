The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
The National Mah Jongg League Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Mario’s Ristorante at 2202 61st St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call Shirley Leonard at 832-623-9947.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Hotel Galvez at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 713-723-8844.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. today at Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Ladies Auxiliary will host a chicken and dumplings dinner at 5:30 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum $8 donation is asked. There also will be a dart tournament at 8 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Independence Village will have its annual gala “Music to our Ears” from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For tickets and information, visit www.independence-village.org or call 409-935-4335.
UPCOMING
The 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Stewart Beach in Galveston. To sign up, visit alz.org/walk. For information, call 409-741-2538.
The Dickinson Art in the Park artist fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the city hall of Dickinson at 4403 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Admission is free. Proceeds will benefit the Dickinson Art Guild. For information, call 281-460-1662.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class Backyard Citrus from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Favorite Fall Vegetables, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; and its fall plant sale overview will be from 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The Jamaica Beach Fall Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Jamaica Beach Park at 16721 Jolly Roger and Bob Smith roads in Jamaica Beach. For information, contact Summer Bloom at bloombythesea@att.net or 512-589-1535.
The inaugural DaVinci Day at The Galveston Children’s Museum will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at The Moody Mansion at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Tickets are $3 for members, $7 for non-members, and free for ages 2 and younger. For information, call 409-572-2544.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The 45th annual Space Center Rotary Shrimporee will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Clear Lake Park’s Landolt Pavilion at 5001 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. Admission is free. Tickets for food are $20 per person. For tickets and information, email blueeye26@aol.com.
The Clear Lake Shores Civic Club will have its Barktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Jarboe Bayou Park at 815 Birch Road in Clear Lake Shores. For information, visit clscivicclub.com/barktoberfest or call Jennifer Maxwell at 832-498-8187.
Author Lance Scott Walker will be signing copies of his book “Houston Rap Tapes: An Oral History of Bayou City Hip-Hop” from noon to 2 p.m.; and Jan Johnson will be signing copies of her book “Unforgettable Galveston Characters” from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
Stewart & 89th Self-Storage and Tin Cup Caddy Shack will have its inaugural BBQ Cook-off & Raffle from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at 8901 Stewart Road in Galveston. Proceeds will benefit the Galveston Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association. There also will be a raffle at 3 p.m. For tickets, cook-off sign up and information, call 409-741-2224.
The Sally B. Wallace Preservation Awards appreciation and special awards recognition event will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Eaton Chapel at 2216 Ball St. in Galveston. Admission is free with complimentary beer and wine. Visit www.galves tonhistory.org or call 409-765-3404.
The Galveston Elks Lodge will have its Elks Stampede Gala & Seafood Dinner event at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $100 per person. For tickets and information, call Sylvia Salinas at 409-771-9121.
The Galveston Arts Center will have its ArtWalk from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at various venues across the island. For a brochure, visit www.galvestonartscenter.org/artwalk/info.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Tejano Night from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
Moody Gardens will have its annual Galveston Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Free admission will be offered for island residents and employees (must show ID or work bage or paycheck stub). For information, visit moodygardens.org or call 409-744-4673.
Open auditions for “Annie” will be at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at Bay Area Harbour Playhouse at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Actors and dancers of all ages are needed. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.