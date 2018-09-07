The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The sixth annual Seaside Senior Expo will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Admission is free. Education sessions, snacks, music, and door prizes will be available. For information, visit https://seasideseniorexpo2018.eventbrite.com or call 409-741-2538.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
The National Mah Jongg League Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Mario’s Ristorante at 2202 61st St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call Shirley Leonard at 832-623-9947.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Hotel Galvez at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 713-723-8844.
The Clear Creek Republican Women will meet at noon today at La Brisa’s Mexican Grill, 501 N. Wesley Drive, in League City. State Rep. Dr. Greg Bonnen will be the guest speaker. RSVP is required for lunch. To RSVP, email reservations.ccrw@gmail.com or visit www.clear creekw.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Santa Fe 42 Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Ed Pickett Hall at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. New members are welcome. Contact Sybil Miller, sybilmiller@verizon.net or 713-628-0319.
UPCOMING
Carla Gauthier will present an architectural painting workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Art League at 2119 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $50. For information on what to take, visit galvestonartleague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Ball High School Tornette’s Junior Dance Camp will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the school’s gym at 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. Registration is $25 per dancer. All dancers will perform at the football game on Sept. 14. To register, visit www.ballhightornettes.com (registration also will be accepted at the door).
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
There will be a medical benefit fundraiser for Donna James from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Diamond Jim’s at 3317 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Barbecue plates will be sold for $10 each. For information, call 409-370-7538 or 409-370-3138.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Backyard Citrus” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Friendswood Public Library at 416 S. Friendswood Drive. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is accepting registration for its fall drama classes for ages 6-16 at 3803 stater Highway 3 in Dickinson. Classes will be Monday through Oct. 29. For information and registration, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
The German Texan Heritage Society Conference will be Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For registration and information, visit www.germantexans.org or call 512-467-4569.
