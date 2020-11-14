First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will have a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. Face masks are required. For information, call 409-945-2241.
The city of Friendswood will have its annual Fall Haul event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Centennial Park, 2200 S. Friendswood Drive, in Friendswood. Proof of residency is required. Paper shredding will be offered until noon. For information, visit www.ci.friendswood.tx.us/383/Fall-Haul- November.
The ADA Women’s Recovery Center will have its “Journey to Recovery — A Walk with ADA” event beginning at 8:30 a.m. today at 45th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. The group will walk east to 39th Street and back to 45th Street. Water and snacks will be provided. For information, visit www.adawomenscenter.org or call 409-763-5516.
The Peanut Butter Warehouse will have its inaugural holiday market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today in its new event center on the second floor at 100 20th St. in Galveston. Proceeds will benefit the Galveston Island Humane Society and the Galveston County Food Bank. Masks must be worn. For information, call Renee Gibson, 214-957-2698.
The Salt Grass Potters Guild will have its annual holiday sale of original handmade pottery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Ceramic and Pottery Center, 900 state Highway 3 N. in League City. For information, call 713-851-4012 or 832-414-3993, or visit www.saltgrasspot ters.com.
The Galveston West Beach Lions Club will have its “Tis the Season” Craft Fair and Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the city of Jamaica Beach Park and Pavilion at 16721 Jolly Roger Road in Jamaica Beach. If you’d like to participate as a vendor, email Jerry Banner, gbann51@gmail.com for an application.
Author Gina Hooten will do a pop-up book signing of her short story “Emigrant’s Song” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at G. Lee Gallery, 2217 Strand St. Suite 107-B in Galveston. For information, call 409-370-7350.
Local historian, Sam Collins III, will present “The Hidden History of African American Texans” at noon today at The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St. in Galveston. The life of Jessie McGuire Dent will be discussed. For information and to register for free, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-497-4209.
Rosenberg Library will present “Meditation and Forgiveness” with Daya Sharma for ages 18 and older at 2 p.m. today via Zoom. To sign up, email awelborn@rosen berg-library.org for Zoom access and assistance.
Michael Feighan, former drummer for the Christian band Whitecross, will debut his new solo album “Someone Prayed” at 6 p.m. today at the Crystal Beach Community Church, 1020 Diamond Road in Crystal Beach. Admission is free. For information, call Linda Elissalde, 409-684-2634.
The Galveston College Theatre Department will present the classic science fiction radio drama “The Invisible Man” at 7:30 p.m. today and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. To gain access to the link to listen, email Liz Lacy, llacy@gc.edu with preferred performance date. For information, call Lacy at 409-944-1398.
SUNDAY
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 24th church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. “In This Place” is the theme. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple and gold. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
The Galveston Arts Center will present “Nervous Waters” by Pat Johnson, and “rhythm and (p)leisure” by Francis Almendárez from noon to 5 p.m. through Sunday at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2403.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The Bay Area Youth Singers will have rehearsals Mondays through Dec. 14. For students entering grades 3-12. For tuition information and registration, visit bayareayouthsingers.org, email info@bayarea youthsingers.org, or call 832-425-2329.
TUESDAY
Atmosphere The Salon will be accepting donations of unwrapped toys and canned goods from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 12 at 1221 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-9810.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course helps those dealing with the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend. To sign up or get more information, call 409-948-1178.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
College of the Mainland will host a free virtual jazz ensemble concert at 8 p.m. Tuesday at www.com.edu/music. The concert will feature the father/son duo, Sparky and Aaron Koerner, and Matteo and Theron Sharp. For information, call 409-933-8348.
WEDNESDAY
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary’s Advisory Council will have a virtual public meeting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. The public comment period begins at 9:40 a.m. To get the link, visit flowergarden.noaa.gov, or to just dial-in, call 415-655-0060 (access code is 420-950-634).
THURSDAY
The Galveston County Apartment Association and the Texas Apartment Association will offer a fair housing for onsite personnel class from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at www.taa.org/events. The class qualifies for three continuing education credits. For information, call Lisa Quintanilla, 409-762-8339.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will host its “it’s 5 o’clock Somewhere!” online auction daily at 5 p.m. through Thursday at www.TCLMchamber.com/online-auction. For information, email lorrie@texascitychamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
The Galveston County Audubon group will present a free virtual presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. Anna Vallery, of the Houston Audubon, will talk about the bird-friendly communities initiative and suggest ways to make your backyard and our community a safer haven for our avian friends. To register, visit Galveston NatureTourism.org.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will have its annual Seriously Fun party “Fall into Fun!” from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday virtually with Frank Billingsley and Rob Landes set to make an appearance. Tickets are $45 per person. For tickets, link to party and information, visit www.thegrand.com or call 409-765-1894.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will debut “The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical” at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The show can be seen at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Dec. 12 (no show on Nov. 21 and Thanksgiving Day). There also will be a 2:30 p.m. matinee Nov. 22. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors/students. The show also will be streamed. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org.
FRIDAY
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston will have its fifth annual sporting clays tournament Friday at the Greater Houston Sports Club, 6700 McHard Road in Houston. Proceeds will benefit the Galveston, Fort Bend and Wharton clubs. For registration and information, email Sarah Burns, sburns@bgcgh.org.
The Rotary Club of Galveston and the Galveston Marine Reserve Unit will accept new, unwrapped toys for its “Toys for Tots” campaign from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Fisherman’s Wharf, 22nd Street at Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budel mann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
UPCOMING
The San Jacinto Community Garden will have an open garden plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 21 at 2005 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. A variety of plants will be available. Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing. For information, contact M. Kay Sandor, kay.sandor@gmail.com or 409-599-5609.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its Kris Kringle Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 21 at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. There will be a variety of handmade arts, crafts and more. If you’d like to rent a booth, call 409-925-3224. For information, visit ololcs.org.
Moody Gardens’ 19th annual Festival of Lights will be open nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 21 through Jan. 2 at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For information and tickets, visit www.moodygardens.org/holiday_season.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will offer a free Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. until all food is gone Nov. 23 at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Social distancing and face coverings are required. For information, call Apostle Aaron Johnson, 409-256-1329.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. Nov. 23. The group is soliciting male, teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email Kasey Warren, kasey@casa galveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-359-7261.
The city of Friendswood will present its Home for the Holidays Lighted Christmas Trail nightly from Nov. 27 through Jan. 1 at Stevenson Park, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive, in Friendswood. Admission is free. Holiday music and food vendors will be available on Saturdays. For information, visit www.Friendswood.com or call 281-996-3220.
The Carolyn Taylor Lee Foundation will have its inaugural Hometown Hero formal gala at 3 p.m. Nov. 29 at the South Shore Harbour Country Club, 4300 South Shore Blvd. in League City. Tickets are $55 per person. To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/hometown herogala. Donations can be made via PayPal at carolyntaylorleefounda tion@gmail.com. For information, call 409-655-7533.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.