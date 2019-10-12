Passing parade
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Chris Taylor, Destin Robinson Simmons, Heath Cherryholmes, Jamil Shorts, Stephen and Michael Brockmann, Nancy Monterrubio, Robbie Bourgeois, Mike Loomis III, Sherman Moore-Scurry Jr., Melvin Phillips, Chenica Grant, Kayla Iman Linscomb, Pattie Strickland and Michael C. Jefferson Jr.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Michael C. Jefferson III.
HAPPY BELATED ANNIVERSARY Don and Brenda Kemmerling, celebrating 42 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.