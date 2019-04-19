The Pleasure Pier and Kemah Boardwalk will have a wide array of events in celebration of Easter at various times Friday through Sunday at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. For a complete itinerary, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 877-285-3624.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 713-962-9126.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will conclude its fish fry during Lent from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. A minimum $10 donation is asked. For information or to place an order, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will host a fried fish dinner at 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $8 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have steak night and serve other dinner plates (menu will vary) from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through April 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Audubon and Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will offer a free West End Migration Hotspots field trip from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Attendees are asked to meet at Tin Cup’s Caddy Shack at 9020 Stewart Road in Galveston. For information, call 409-789-8125.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Courtyard by Marriott at 9550 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Galveston County Tax Assessor Collector Cheryl Johnson will be the guest speaker. A full breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The fifth annual Easter Fun Fest will be from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Carver Park at 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. The first 100 children will get a basket. There also will be free food, raffles, games, bounce houses and pictures with the Easter Bunny. For information, call Takeisa Fontenot at 409-392-7648, or Ulrica Fontenot at 210-273-0152.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
The Galveston County Democrats Club will celebrate Earth Day from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Kempner Park at 2704 Ave. O in Galveston. Take a dish to share in the potluck picnic, and your own chair. For information, call 409-877-8137.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.