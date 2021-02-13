HAPPY BIRTHDAY Glenn Brouillard, Ava Grace Cruz, Miesha Kelly, Harvey DeGrassa, Gloria Woods, Jimmy Burnside, Billy Bunch, Diana Tolden, Wanda Henderson, Gia Robinson and Verneashia Allen.
SUNDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Warren Hawkins, Angel Walker, Leland Vann, Isaac Hall, Raymond Grimes, Pamela Warner, Leslie Teamer, Kimberly Edwards, Frankie Bell-Haynes, Michael D. Williams and Hailey Avery.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Leo and Aurora Galvan, celebrating 39 years; and Henry and Pat Schmidt, celebrating 38 years of marriage.
MONDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Joseph Ashton, Cannon Andrew Cooper, Jacob Praker, Caroline Stewart, Manuel Trevino, Essence Watson, Janet Walker-Wilson, Valerie Hall Christian, Angela Groom-Phillips, Paul Montalbano, Clifford Douglas, Carl E. Joiner and Marlon Mathis.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Mathew and Pamela Robinson, celebrating 29 years of marriage.
