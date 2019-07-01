The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 and its Auxiliary will celebrate the 243rd anniversary of the Fourth of July from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at 901 Main St. in La Marque. Free hot dogs and cake will be provided. For information, call 409-935-9036 after noon daily.
