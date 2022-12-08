Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting

The Associate of School Business Officials International (ASBO) awarded Texas City Independent School District the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting (COE). ASBO International’s COE recognizes districts that have met the program’s high standards for financial reporting and transparency. TCISD earned the Certificate of Excellence for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) for the fiscal year ended 2021. Pictured are Assistant Superintendent of Business & Operations Margaret Lee, left, and Board President Melba Anderson.

THURSDAY

The Spiritual Affairs Book Club will meet weekly on Thursdays (starting on Dec. 1) at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 502 Church St., from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. We will be discussing near-death experiences by reading “Life After Life” by Raymond Moody, MD, PhD. All are welcome to join in the discussions.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription