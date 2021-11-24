City meetings Nov 24, 2021 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.Tuesday 6:30 p.m.: Bayou Vista City Council, MUD Reception Hall, 2929 state Highway 6. Call 409-935-8348.Dec. 14 p.m.: City of Galveston Zoning Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.7 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.Dec. 64 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St. 5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.7 p.m.: Friendswood City Council, council chambers, 910 S. Friendswood Drive, 281-996-3270.7 p.m.: Santa Fe Zoning Board of Adjustments, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.Dec. 79 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, city hall annex, 928 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores City Council, Club House, 931 Cedar, 281-334-2799.7 p.m.: Santa Fe Planning and Zoning Commission, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesLa Marque man charged with aggravated robbery in GalvestonWoman charged with DWI in fatal October crash, police sayMan sentenced to 60 years in Galveston drug feud murderGalveston district votes to consolidate middle schools by grade levelTeen arrested in connection to Texas City bank robberyGalveston County Health District plans to increase security at vaccine clinics after Friendswood protestGalveston's infamous lighted seawall crosswalks gone for goodTexas City police raid yields trove of prescription drugsGalveston council affirms steep fines for short-term rental violatorsQuestion of the Week: Should the Galveston County treasurer's office be eliminated? CollectionsIn Focus: Dickinson vs Atascocita High School FootballIn Focus: Houston 31, Memphis 13In Focus: Houston 67, Virginia 47Through the Roof: A Daily News Special ReportIn Focus: Third Day of the 2021 Lone Star RallyIn Focus: Clear Falls vs Dawson Bi-District FootballIn Focus: Second Day of the 2021 Lone Star Rally in GalvestonIn Focus: World Series workoutsIn Focus: Friendswood vs Port Arthur Memorial High School FootballIn Focus: Lone Star Rally Kicks Off in Galveston CommentedBiden and his cohorts are ruining America (107) Guest commentary: Can we survive three more years of Biden foolishness? (79) Beto O’Rourke should heed his own words on gun control (66) There was no 'insurrection' Jan. 6, just lies by media (59) Texas consumers will pay for freeze fiasco for years to come (56) Losing is the new winning for GOP's all-star lineup (48) Trump is a loose cannon spewing lies over and over (45) Some people are obsessed with Donald Trump (43) It's employers' responsibility to protect employees (40) Residents call for resignation of Texas City school board member (37)
