The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through April 28 (excluding Easter Sunday) at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Entries for the Support Women Artists Now Day Juried Art Show are due by Sunday. The competition is open to women artists. Entries should be dropped off at G. Lee Gallery at 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B, in Galveston. For information, visit www.gleegallery.net (click on Call to Artists tab) or call 409-996-5040.
The Carson & Barnes Circus will be 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday at San Leon Spillway Park at 5437 FM 646 in Bacliff. Tickets are $20 per adult and $12 per child. For information, call 281-410-9272.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of male volunteers to be Big Brothers to waiting Littles. Enrollment also is open for Little Sisters to be matched with a Big Sister in the community-based program. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
Vision Galveston will have its public roundtable on housing at 4 p.m. Monday in the kitchen area of the Moody Children’s Museum at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP by visiting bit.ly/VGEVENT or call 409-744-6705.
Vision Galveston will have its public roundtable on business at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce at 2228 Mechanic St. in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP by visiting bit.ly/VGEVENT or call 409-744-6705.
Vision Galveston will have its public meeting recommendations workshop at noon and 6 p.m. Tuesday in the gym at Scott Elementary School at 4116 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP by visiting bit.ly/VGEVENT or call 409-744-6705.
The Short Term Rental Owners Association will meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Compass Room at Olympia Grill at Pier 21, 21st Street at Harborside Drive, in Galveston. Anyone who owns or has an interest in vacation rentals is welcome. A social hour will begin at 6 p.m. RSVP required. For information or to RSVP, contact Mary Branum, mbranum1@hotmail.com or 281-433-2945.
Vision Galveston will have its roundtable on coastal innovation at 9 a.m. Wednesday; and its roundtable on sustainable tourism at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP by visiting bit.ly/VGEVENT or call 409-744-6705.
Bay Area Turning Point will have its fourth annual Dogs & Divas Fashion Show and Luncheon at 11 a.m. Thursday at the South Shore Harbour Resort and Conference Center at 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City. Tickets are $65 per person. Sponsorships are available by emailing acorns@bayareaturningpoint.com or calling 281-338-7600. For tickets and information, visit www.bayareaturn ingpoint.org.
The East End Historical District Association will present “Treachery at Cartilage Creek” at 7 p.m. Friday at Darragh Park at 519 15th St. in Galveston. Donations will be taken at the gate. For information, call 409-763-5928.
My Sister’s Keeper will have its annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk & Run at 8 a.m. Saturday at Carbide Park at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Registration is $25 per person or $20 per person in a group of five or more. Registration will be on-site. For information, call 409-739-3802.
The 24th annual Grand Kids Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday between 20th and 23rd streets on Postoffice Street in Galveston. For information, visit www.grandkidsfestival.com.
Children’s Oasis Foundation will have its third annual Autism Walk, Run & Celebration event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Walter Hall Park at 807 state Highway 3 N. in League City. Registration begins at 9 a.m. For registration fees and information, visit https://childrensoa sisfoundation.org/au tism-walk-2 or call Marta Brain at 512-462-3440.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Successful Container Gardening” from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday; and “Gardening for Jewels — Hummingbirds” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Friendswood Public Library at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. To register, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Sons of the American Legion Post No. 89 will have a crawfish cook-off at noon Saturday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call Nick Arevalo at 409-996-5415.
The American Legion/Maco Stewart Post No. 20 will have a crawfish boil with all the trimmings from 2 p.m. until Saturday and May 4 at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. Refreshments will be available. BYOB. For information, call 409-443-5705.
Local artists are invited to sign up for the Texas City Art Festival’s Juried Art Show and Exhibition. Projects should be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and prospectus, call 409-643-5990, or contact Nancy House at texascityart@gmail.com or 281-451-5814.
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its spring competition from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For local artists ages 15 and older. For information, fees and prospectus, visit Galves tonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671.
Local artists of all ages are encouraged to participate in the Marine Debris Art Contest in conjunction with World Oceans Day, Artist Boat and the Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees. Entries will be accepted between May 28 through June 7. For information, guidelines, and entry forms, visit www.artistboat.org or call 409-770-7722.
The Juneteenth Development committee is seeking young ladies in Galveston County ages 17-22 to compete for scholarship prizes for its 27th annual Scholarship Gala, which will be at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown at 409-762-0063.
