The Galveston Republican Women will meet at noon Wednesday in the East Parlor of Hotel Galvez at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochessett will be the guest speaker. Lunch will be $25. Attendees are asked to RSVP by Friday. To RSVP, contact Tina Kirbie at rkirbie@comcast.net or 713-504-0304.
AARP Chapter No. 199 will meet at 10 a.m. Friday at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway, in Seabrook. The League City Tappers will perform. Annual dues are $8. Contact Beth Scully at bethscully57@gmail.com or 281-217-2409.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 713-962-9126.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will have a fish fry during Lent from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays through April 19 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. A minimum $10 donation is asked. For information or to place an order, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Knights of Columbus will have its annual fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 12 at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Plates are $9 for adults and $5 for children. To place an order, call Frank Marullo at 409-770-7030.
The Galveston Art League will have a celebration of its gallery expansion from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday at 2119-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit galves tonartleague.com or call 409-621-1008.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will sell dinner plates from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. The menu will vary. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through March 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center food fair begins at 7 a.m. until all food is distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Take your own bags/boxes to carry goods. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Julie Ann Brown and Kelly de Schaun will be the guest speakers. A full breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Jamaica Beach Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 16721 Jolly Roger in Jamaica Beach. A variety of items will be available for purchase, as well as snacks and drinks. For information or if you’d like to participate, contact Summer Bloom at bloombythesea@att.net or 512-589-1535.
The Galveston Island Market, featuring local hand-crafted goods will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (weather permitting) at 23rd and Mechanic streets in Galveston. For information, email galveston islandmarket@gmail.com.
The Galveston and La Marque alumnae chapters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will have its annual Founder’s Day celebration at noon Saturday at the Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. The Hon. Marcia L. Fudge, from Ohio, will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $60 per person and can be purchased from any member, or by calling Alicia Johnson at 409-939-9461, or Vickie Colenburg at 281-705-7217.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
G. Lee Gallery will offer a free sculpture demonstration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B, in Galveston. Lana Loveland will teach the class. For information, visit www.gleegallery.net or call 409-370-7350.
There will be a fundraising event for the Galveston Baptist Hospitality House from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Galveston Island Brewing at 8423 Stewart Road in Galveston. For information, email carolineb tremblay@gmail.com.
The Bay Area Singles Club will have its monthly dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lodge, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Admission is $7 for members and $9 for all others. Attendees are asked to take party snacks to share. Call 832-483-3257 or 281-484-4762.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Lowell and Debi will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
