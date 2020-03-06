AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer its free tax preparation for seniors and low- to moderate-income clients from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through April 10 at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 281-933-1113.
The Boys & Girls Club will conclude its Spring Break Rodeo Roundup from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2227.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Clear Creek Republican Women will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at La Brisa’s Mexican Grill, 501 N. Wesley Drive, in League City. Texas Comptroller Glen Hegar will be the guest speaker. RSVP is required for lunch. To RSVP, visit www.clearcreekrw.org/event.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
Fear and Grace will present its Gold Roses Award Ceremony from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. Tickets are $20 (free for children/students). For information, call Paul Morgan, 409-347-3773, or Petra Longoria, 409-502-9195.
The Santa Fe 42 Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Ed Pickett Hall at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. New members are welcome. Contact Sybil Miller, sybilmiller@verizon.net or 713-628-0319.
The Space City Cruisers Car Club will meet at 7 p.m. today at Spring Creek BBQ, 2710 Interstate 45 S., in League City. If you wish to eat, arrive at 6 p.m. For information, call 281-941-5507.
”For the Good of the Family,” by the late George Douglas Lee will be presented nightly at 7 p.m. today, Saturday and March 14 at Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway, in Galveston. Tickets are $30. Proceeds will benefit CASA of Galveston County. For tickets and information, visit www.casagalveston.org/play or call 409-996-5040.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have music by DJ Judy from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through March 27 (excluding March 20) at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present its free “Herb for the Gulf Coast” class from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; and its ”Kitchen Gardening” class from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
The San Jacinto Community Garden Butterfly Weed Plant Sale will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2005 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. For information, call Kay Sandor, 409-599-5609.
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will have a barbecue sandwich fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the old Front Door Club, 6106 FM 1765, in Texas City. The cost is $10 and includes chips and a drink. Proceeds will go toward scholarships. For information, call 409-939-4557.
Every Ribbon Tells A Story will have its sixth annual share and shop event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Lorna Hardeman-Jackson, 409-935-9561 or 409-789-6136.
Galveston Art League will host an art workshop on framing do’s and don’t from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Karis Schmidt, of Cornerstone Framing and Design, will lead the presentation. A $20 donation is asked. Take your own frames. To register, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 281-451-5814.
The Galveston Arts Center is accepting registration for its Spring Break Art Camps for students in grades one to eight set for Monday through March 13 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For fees, registration and information, visit galvestonartscenter.org/classes/spring-break-art-camp or call 409-763-2403, Ext. 1004.
The University of Texas Medical Branch will have its annual Causeway FunD Run March 21. For information, visit www.CausewayRun.com or call 409-772-3006.
City of Galveston first responders are invited to an appreciation lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 28 at First Baptist Church, 822 23rd St., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Dine in, carryout or delivery will be available. To RSVP or get more information, call 409-763-1840 or 409-457-9256.
May 1 is the deadline to submit your artwork entry for the 23rd annual ARToberFEST set for Oct. 17 and Oct. 18 in Galveston. For application, guidelines and information, visit http://bit.ly/ARToberFEST2020, or contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
Island East-End Theatre Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer sessions, which are set for June 8 through June 26 (incoming 6-12 grade) or July 27 through Aug. 14 (incoming 1-5 grade) at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. For information, email jennifer_islandetc@msn.com or call 409-762-3556.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St., in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer its free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through April 13 and April 15 (tax deadline) at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
The Santa Fe Garden Group will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764, in Santa Fe. Visitors are welcome. Take a snack to share. For information, call 409-925-2552.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. For information, call 832-515-5827.
The Hunger Solution Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Temple of Deliverance Worship Center, 1400 Sylvia St., in La Marque. The public is invited to enjoy a free dinner (no carryout). Donations also will be accepted. Call 409-256-1329.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer a free pool day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through March 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and the public. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have Hamburger Basket Night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. A donation of $6 (with fries) or $7 (with onion rings) is asked. Carryout is available. Call 281-337-4952.
The Santa Fe chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 6:30 p.m. Mondays in the fellowship hall of Arcadia Christian Church, 14201 Beriton St., in Santa Fe. Call Judy Cochran, 409-925-4349, or Linda Reiter, 409-925-4555.
Turning Point Church of Galveston will offer free parenting, anger management and GED preparatory classes from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays at 4124 Broadway in Galveston. For information or to register, text or call 409-996-6571.
The National Society of Artists will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday in the community building at Clear Lake Park, 5001 NASA Parkway, in Seabrook. Julie Ranna, an abstract mixed media artist, will be the guest speaker. Visitors are welcome ($5 fee). Visit www.nsartists.org or call 281-788-6332.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. All members are encouraged to attend. For information, call 409-443-5705.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 Ladies Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Call 409-945-8975.
The Neighborhood Democrats of Galveston County will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Spring Creek Barbecue, 2710 Interstate 45 S., in League City. For the agenda, visit www.NeighborhoodDemocrats.org.
The Galveston Fencing Club will have beginner fencing classes from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St., in Galveston. Ages 13 and older will be able to stay for open fencing until 9 p.m. Visit www.galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The West Isle Al-Anon group will meet at 7 p.m. Mondays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Call 409-744-4526.
Coaster Dance Classes will be offering free dance classes at 7 p.m. Mondays at Diamond Jim’s Country Saloon, 3317 25th Ave. N., in Texas City. Call 281-910-0096.
