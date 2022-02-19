TODAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed today at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. today at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Joel Clarke, a representative with the Texas Department of Transportation, Marie Robb and Sally Bakko, will be the guest speakers. Attendees also are encouraged to take nonperishable food items for a food drive. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Compton Memorial Crawfish Boil will begin at noon today and Feb. 26; and 5 p.m. Friday at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Proceeds will go toward the youth ministry. To preorder, call Minister Lance Hamilton, 409-996-9638.
SUNDAY
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Free community COVID-19 PCR testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the Doyle Family Administration Building, Room 126, at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Must register. To register, visit book.curative.com/sites/33023.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; enter in Entrance B. Appointments required. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. For information, call 832-515-5827.
The Galveston Independent School District will have its Black History Month Health and Wellness Fair from noon to 3 p.m. Monday in the parking lot in front of the Scott building at 4116 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. If you’d like to participate and share information, email Johanna Murton, JohannaMurton@gisd.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays (excluding holidays) through May 22 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The New Directions singles group for ages 55 and older will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at Webster Presbyterian Church, 201 W. NASA Parkway in Webster. There will be a potluck dinner, as well as a guest speaker and/or group activities. For information, call 281-814-4750.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Santa Fe Lions Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Aldersgate Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. All are welcome. For information, call Betty Miller, 409-502-0577, or Rose Henson, 409-978-3192.
UPCOMING
Landry’s Inc. will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at No. 8 Kemah Boardwalk, Suite D in Kemah. A wide array of positions are available. To complete an application, visit landryscareers.com or text Landry’s to 77948 before the fair. Free parking is available for applicants.
The Dickinson Historical Society will present a Black history exhibit showcasing local African Americans from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 28 at the Dickinson Public Library, 4411 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, visit dickinsonhistoricalsociety.org or email dhs@dickinsontexas.gov.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will have its teleconferencing meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday. To access via Zoom, enter meeting ID: 889-1473-0069 with passcode: 520560, or by phone, 346-248-7799. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its free GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 10 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To sign up, call 409-392-1101.
The Galveston Island Democrats will have a candidates forum at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Rochelle Garza, Joe Jaworski, S. “T-Bone” Raynor, Chris Conrad and Williams Demond will be candidates in attendance. Meet and greet will begin at 6 p.m. For information, email galvisledems@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Discovering Mentorship panel, sponsored by Texas City Commissioner Keith Henry and Big Phil’s Creole & Soul Food, will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 1136 in Texas City. David Alcorn, Phylicia French, Greg Randall, Reggie Rusk and Train Smith will be the panelists. For information, email kghenry@texas citytx.gov or call 409-904-2091.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7 p.m. Fees are $40 per person and $30 for students. To RSVP and get more information, email propellerclub galveston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at noon Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Julie Pickren, District 7 candidate for the Texas State Board of Education, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Friday. Thomas MacEntee will present “The 1950 U.S. Federal Census — Are You Ready?” For information and link to access webinar, visit TxBayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
Progressive Baptist Church will have a barbecue dinner fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 26 at 909 40th St. in Galveston. A $10 donation per plate is asked. To preorder, call 409-218-2589.
The “Stop the Violence” basketball tournament will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 26 in the new gym at La Marque High School, 397 Duroux in La Marque. There also will be a talent showcase. For information, call Misty Richardson, 409-655-1808, or to register your team, Mike Evans, 409-256-8616.
New Directions Baptist Church will have its Black History program at 10 a.m. Feb. 27 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. All are welcome. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Black History program at 11 a.m. Feb. 27 at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Sharon McDougle, who’s an author and worked at NASA, will be the guest speaker. Attendees are encouraged to wear African attire. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 182nd church anniversary at 11 a.m. Feb. 27 at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. Donnell A. Johnson Sr. will deliver the message. For information, call 409-762-8795.
ONGOING
Juneteenth Development Inc. is seeking young ladies ages 17-22 to compete for its annual scholarship gala set for 6 p.m. June 5 at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown, 409-762-0063.
The Galveston County Food Bank offers application assistance for various social services such as SNAP, TANF, CHIP and Medicaid. For information, call Emmanuel Blanco, 409-945-4232.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Community Development Department of Texas City is offering help for those in need of assistance with rent and overdue utility bills in Texas City. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
The Chosen Ones Enrichment Center has vacant apartments in Galveston and Texas City for qualified renters. For information or to see if you qualify, call 409-467-2138.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start is still accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays through the end of the current school year at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
Houston Area Parkinson Society is resuming in-person programs in Galveston County. HAPS also is providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information on attending in-person groups, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer train crew, docents, and mechanics. Railroad experience preferred but free training will be provided. For information or scheduling, email Sam Christensen at sam@galvestonrrmuseum.org.
