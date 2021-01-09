HAPPY BIRTHDAY Edwina Johnson, Evric Asberry, Royce Griffin, Janet Wrice, Corey Brooks, Dennis Benson, Lynn Ellison, James Jackson, Rodney Billingsley, Harrette Howard, George Ware, Michael Thomas, Khalil Shabazz, Ernestine Smith, Eugene Webb, Rick Morrison and May Mitchell.

HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Deborah Diane Jones and Laura Clouser.

SUNDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Michael Salinas, Janet Allen, Willie Mae Holt, Willie Allen, Katrina Banks, Ronnie Johnson, Gloria Ann Simmons, Charles Ray Matthews Jr., Tim Gaines, Brandon Warner and Carl Couchman.

MONDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Donnie Fox, Rhonda Williams, Robert Harris, Luther Hawthorne, Fred Ward, Sheila Reed-Gaines, Chrystal Wright, Tracy L. Jones, Monique Miles, Raymond Morales, Marco Edmond, Krissean Baines Sr., Clarence Scott and Margaret Allen.

Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.

