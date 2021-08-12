Joeseth McDade and Jennifer Burns, members of the Sigma Delta chapter of Phi Theta Kappa international honor society at College of the Mainland were recently awarded scholarships. McDade was named a 2021 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship; and Burns was awarded a $250 scholarship from Walgreens and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Pictured from left is Kyle Dickson, trustee; Gabriela Peña, PTK adviser; Verna Henson, trustee; Kristina Jantz, PTK adviser; Bill McGarvey, trustee; McDade; Alan Waters, trustee; Burns; Don Gartman, trustee; Dawn King, trustee; Warren Nichols, president of COM; and Melissa Skipworth, trustee.