City meetings Apr 30, 2022 1 hr ago

Monday
9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.
5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.
6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.
7 p.m.: Friendswood City Council, council chambers, 910 S. Friendswood Drive, 281-996-3270.
7 p.m.: Santa Fe Zoning Board of Adjustments, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.

Tuesday
9 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.
5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.
6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores City Council, Club House, 931 Cedar, 281-334-2799.
7 p.m.: Santa Fe Planning and Zoning Commission, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.

Wednesday
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Zoning Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.
5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.
6 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.
