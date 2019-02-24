The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 Auxiliary will have its annual barbecue cook-off March 8 through March 10 at 901 Main St. in La Marque. If you’d like to participate, call 409-750-3806. For information and fees to enter, call 409-935-9036.
