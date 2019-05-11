Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Lemonade Day Spirit Day event at 8 a.m. Saturday at Schlitterbahn at 2026 Lockheed Road in Galveston. For information, visit lemonadeday.org or call 409-763-5326.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The Gamma Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mainland Preparatory Academy, 319 Newman, in La Marque. If you’re an inactive soror, the sisters are asking that you reconnect with your “strand of pearls.” Call 409-948-0309.
The R.E.A.L. Program will be available from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M. in Galveston. The licensed alcohol and drug abuse treatment center will offer a full range of treatment and education services for those needing help. For information, call 409-443-5451.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will host a Kitten Shower from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Donations of kitten nursing bottles, cat beds, fleece blankets, and towels are needed. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, visit its Amazon Wish List at http://a.co/9zUMjDT.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer mother’s of dogs to come and take a picture with their pet(s) from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Print or digital copies will be available. Donations will be accepted. For information, call 409-938-2211.
Music Nite on The Strand will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston. Sonic Seduction will perform. For information, visit www.mitchellhistoricproperties.com or call 409-761-4111.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will have karaoke with DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
