The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Ruby Goodwin Widow’s Club will meet at noon Sunday at Mario’s Ristorante, 2202 61st St., in Galveston. All widows are welcome. Call 409-744-3713.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of male volunteers to be Big Brothers to waiting Littles. Enrollment also is open for Little Sisters to be matched with a Big Sister in the community-based program. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
Registration for the fifth annual Beautify the Bucket competition, sponsored by Artist Boat, is being accepted through Monday. Spaces are limited. For information and registration, visit www.artistboat.org/beautify-the-bucket or call 409-770-0722.
County Commissioner Joe Giusti’s office will be disposing old tires from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday in the stock yard adjacent to the West County Building, 11730 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Must show proof of Galveston County residency. Eight tires per vehicle will be accepted (no commercial/agriculture tires). For information, call 409-770-5475.
The Galveston Republican Women will meet at noon Wednesday in the East Parlor of Hotel Galvez at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochessett will be the guest speaker. Lunch will be $25. To RSVP, contact Tina Kirbie at rkirbie@comcast.net or 713-504-0304.
The Galveston County Community Action Council board of directors will have its annual meeting at noon Wednesday at the Pearland City Library at 3522 Liberty Drive in Pearland. For information, call 409-765-7878.
The city of Friendswood will have its annual spaghetti lunch benefiting seniors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Friendswood Activity Building at 416 Morningside Drive in Friendswood. Dine in or carryout will be available. Plates are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors. For information or to place an order, call 281-482-8441.
The Galveston County Audubon Group and Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will have a presentation led by Greg Whittaker at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-789-8125.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual spring barbecue cook-off Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-2733.
The Galveston County Audubon Group and Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will sponsor a field trip (Birds of Moody Gardens Properties) from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Participants should meet up in the south Aquarium Pyramid parking lot at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-789-8125.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will meet for its obstructed traffic sign project at 9 a.m. Saturday. The group will meet up first at Central Christian Church at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. For information, call Thayer Evans at 409-739-5258.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Tomato Stress Management” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday; and ”Snake Sense” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. To register, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Galveston Art League will host a watercolor workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2119-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Fontaine Jacobs will lead the presentation. Registration is $30. For information, visit galvestonartleague.com or call 409-621-1008.
The city of Friendswood will have its Youth Sports Day Parade at 9 a.m. Saturday. The parade will begin at the corner of Friendswood Drive (FM 518) at Heritage Drive and go northwest to make a left on Edgewood Drive (FM 2351), then will make a right on Stadium Drive. Afterward, coaches and teams will gather at Renwick Park for opening ceremonies. For information, visit www.friendswood.com or call 281-996-3294.
The Saltwater Garden Club will have its Spring Plant Sale and Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the playground and pavilion on Neptune Drive in Bayou Vista. An “early bird” sale of plants only will be available from noon to 4 p.m. Friday. For information, call Judy Steffans, 713-502-5459.
Pretty Ladies Uniquely Shaped (P.L.U.S.) will have a plus-size clothing drive from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Gently-used plus-size clothing, only, will be accepted. For information, call 409-939-2685.
Jewelry expert, Annette Kinslow, will present a wire wrap cabochon pendant class from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at G. Lee Gallery at 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B, in Galveston. For registration fees and information, contact Brenda Lee at brendadonaloio@sbcglobal.net or 409-996-5040.
Author Ruth Davis will be signing copies of her book “Thirteen Rivers: The Last Voyage of La Belle” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop at 317 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its Customer Appreciation Night with a free Mexican dinner from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. The Post also will have Tejano Night from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. March 24. For information, call 409-793-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 6378 Auxiliary is accepting entries for its Youth Patriotic Art Contest through March 28. For students in grades 9-12. To enter, visit http://ow.ly/FuK530eQqZ9. For information, email Beth Sanford at bsanford1954@yahoo.com or call 281-337-4952.
Entries for the Support Women Artists Now Day Juried Art Show are due by March 31. The competition is open to women artists. Entries should be dropped off at G. Lee Gallery at 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B, in Galveston. For information, visit www.gleegallery.net (click on Call to Artists tab) or call 409-996-5040.
Local artists are invited to sign up for the Texas City Art Festival’s Juried Art Show and Exhibition. Projects should be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 6 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and prospectus, call 409-643-5990, or contact Nancy House at texascityart@gmail.com or 281-451-5814.
Local artists of all ages are encouraged to participate in the Marine Debris Art Contest in conjunction with World Oceans Day, Artist Boat and the Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees. Entries will be accepted between May 28 through June 7. For information, guidelines, and entry forms, visit www.artist boat.org or call 409-770-7722.
The Juneteenth Development committee is seeking young ladies in Galveston County ages 17-22 to compete for scholarship prizes for its 27th annual Scholarship Gala, which will be at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown at 409-762-0063.
