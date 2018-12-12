HAPPY BIRTHDAY Barbara Parish, Rosa Marsh, Phillip Lynch, Richard Shaw, Rita Pointer, Christy Arnold, Albert Copeland, Chris Gatson, Jerry Green, Patricia James-Guidry, Rosalie Grady, Sharon Buckley, Charles Clay Teer, Susie Brewer, Jerry Green Sr., Anna Alexander, Max Belcher, Roxanna Gipson and Aundré Temple Jr.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Daniel and Alice Rodriguez, celebrating 54 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.