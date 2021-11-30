TODAY
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the Galveston Diaper Bank will offer an emergency diaper bank from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Baby and adult diapers are available. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Friends of the Rosenberg Library is accepting donations of gently used books from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays or 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays at the rear door in the alley of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information or to schedule a time to drop-off, email admin@friendsoftherosenberg library.org.
The Friendswood Public Library will offer genealogy classes at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. No registration required. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present its Countdown to Christmas Story event at 4:30 p.m. through Dec. 23 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Patrons are encouraged to read a variety of Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Winter Solstice or other winter celebration books the 25 days before Christmas. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 5:30 p.m. today. The group is soliciting male teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
The True Crime Book Club at Friendswood Public Library will meet at 7 p.m. today via Zoom. “The Woman Who Stole Vermeer: The True Story of Rose Dugdale and The Russborough House Art Theft” by Anthony Amore will be discussed. To register and get Zoom link, email Dru Watkins, dwat kins@friendswood.com.
UPCOMING
The 41st annual “Share Your Holidays” food drive will be from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Ball High School (enter from 41st Street side parking lot) and at the Galveston County Food Bank, 213 6th St. N. in Texas City. Monetary donations also will be accepted. For information, contact Robyn Bushong, rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its monthly Good Morning Galveston from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday at Texas Tail Distillery, 2416 Postoffice St. in Galveston. The importance of community and giving back during the holiday season will be the topic of discussion. For information, call 409-763-5326.
Interfaith Caring Ministries will have its 28th annual Festival of Trees gala Thursday at the Hilton Houston NASA Clear Lake Hotel, 3000 E. NASA Parkway in Houston. For information, contact Johnnie Hubbard, jhubbard@icmtx.org or 281-332-3881, Ext. 1112.
The city of Texas City will have its Christmas parade at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The parade will begin on the corner of Palmer Highway and Phoenix Lane and will end at The Showboat Pavilion on 6th Street in Texas City. For information, call 409-643-5990.
Moody Gardens will have Food Drive Thursdays through Dec. 30 at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Visitors who take a nonperishable food item will receive 2-for-1 admission to the Festival of Lights. For information, visit moodygardens.com/holiday_season or call Jerri Hamachek, 409-683-4249.
The Galveston County Fair & Rodeo’s WinterFest will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the fairgrounds at Jack Brooks Park on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, visit galvestoncountyfair.com or call 409-986-6010.
The Sunshine Center will have its Christmas rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1726 21st St. in Galveston. Ceramics made by clients also will be available. For information, call Laura Tacquard, 409-795-7550.
The Flapjack Fun Run will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at Stevenson Park, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Registration for the Kid’s K for ages 12 and younger is $15 or $20 day of; and for the 5K Run/Walk, it’ll be $35 per person or $40 day of. To sign up, visit parks.friendswood.com.
CASA of Galveston County will have its Walk a Mile in My Shoes fundraiser at 8 a.m. Saturday outside the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. To register, visit casagalveston.org/walk. For information, call 409-572-2552.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Great Tomatoes, Part 1 of 3” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. The seminar will be taught by Master Gardener Ira Gervais. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church will have its groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m. Sunday at 5917 Carver Ave. in Texas City. For information, email gbz_admin@gbzmbc.org or call 409-356-3901.
Sea Star Base Galveston will have its VIP Veterans Appreciation Dinner event honoring the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. Tickets are $100 per person. Sponsorships also are available. For information, visit ssbgalveston.org/support.
The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office will have its 22nd annual Tree of Angels ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Galveston County Criminal Justice Center, 600 59th St. in Galveston. The event also will be virtual at livestream.com/accounts/21068106. If you’d like to be a part of the event, call 409-770-5463.
The Nia Cultural Center will have its Movers and Shapers networking mixer from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Juneteenth Legacy Project Headquarters, 2217 Strand St., Suite 101 in Galveston. Tickets are $20 per person. For information, contact Sue Johnson, suejohnson54@hotmail.com or 409-457-8955.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.