The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Feb. 23 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will meet from noon to 1 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. Call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Blue’s Valentine Veterans Day Bash at 2 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. The Pee Wee Bowen Band will perform. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Moody Mansion will host an exhibit celebrating its 125th anniversary at 5:30 p.m. today at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Stephen Fox, architectural historian and lecturer at the Rice School of Architecture, will be the guest speaker. Admission is free. For information, visit www.moody mansion.org.
Auditions for Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Company” will be at 7 p.m. today and Monday at Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, 3803 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com, call 832-226-1320, or visit the theater’s Facebook page.
UPCOMING
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway, in Houston. Kevin McGowan will be the guest speaker. There also will be a potluck luncheon, so take a dish to share. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. Contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliabodenhamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
The city of Friendswood will offer free SKYWARN weather spotter training at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Friendswood Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive. Attendees will learn how to safely watch the sky during severe weather and relay reports to the National Weather Service. For information and to RSVP, contact Steven Simmons, eoc@friendswood.com or 281-996-3335.
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary’s Advisory Council will have a public meeting from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Thursday at 4700 Ave. U, Building 216, in Galveston. Public comment period begins at 1 p.m. For information, contact Leslie Clift, leslie.clift@noaa.gov or 409-356-0386.
There will be a free birding presentation “Winter Birding on the Texas City Dike” presented by Kristine Rivers at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, visit www.GalvestonNature Tourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
The Hitchcock Heritage Society will have its Valentine’s Day bake sale from 9 a.m. until sold out Friday in the lobby of Texas First Bank, 8128 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. Baked items and donations are needed. For information, call JoAnn Robinson, 409-986-5036.
The city of Texas City will have its 14th annual Father/Daughter Sweetheart Dance from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Admission is $40 per couple; and $10 per additional daughter. No tickets will be sold at the door. For information, visit www.facebook.com/cityoftexascity or call 409-643-5990.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will offer a free birding field trip at 8:30 a.m. Saturday on the Texas City Dike. Participants should meet at the base of the dike’s parking lot on the left side near restrooms. For information, visit www.Galveston NatureTourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its annual Spring Plant Sale, Seminar and Craft Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston County Fairgrounds at Jack Brooks Park on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. An educational seminar also will be available at 8 a.m. For information, visit www.aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/Galveston/index.html.
The Galveston Island Film Society will present a screening of “The Princess & The Frog” and have its Mardi Gras party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Wilbrydge Reception Hall, 2702 Ave. L, in Galveston. Admission is $10 per person or $15 for two. For information, email Sherrill Hilton, info@galvestonislandfilm society.org.
The Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas will have its 34th annual Mardi Gras Gala at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Tickets are $60 per person and must be purchased by Feb. 21. Raffle tickets also are available for $20 each or three for $40. For tickets, call Angela Wilson, 409-939-2685 or visit EventBrite.
The University of Texas Medical Branch will have its annual Causeway FunD Run March 21. For information, visit www.CausewayRun.com or call 409-772-3006.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
