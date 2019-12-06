The 39th annual ABC13 “Share Your Holidays” food drive will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon Friday in the parking lot of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O, in Galveston. Nonperishable food items and monetary donations will be accepted. For information, call Robyn Bushong, 409-744-7848.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 281-933-1113.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The American Legion Sons of Post No. 554 will serve assorted soups at 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A $10 minimum donation is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Friday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Galveston West Beach Lions Club will have its A Very Victorian Christmas event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at Fish Tales, 2502 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For tickets and information, call Kitty Watts, 409-692-9924.
The Santa Fe 42 Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Ed Pickett Hall at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. New members are welcome. Contact Sybil Miller, sybilmiller@verizon.net or 713-628-0319.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have music by DJ Judy from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
College of the Mainland’s Vocal Arts will present “Essence of the Season” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Grace Episcopal Church, 1115 36th St., in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, call 409-933-8348.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Jan. 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County is accepting registration for its fifth annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes event at casagalveston.org/walk. The walk will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Rotary Pavilion at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. For information, call 409-572-2552, Ext. 1.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual CASI Chili Cook-off and open challenge pinto bean contest Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the entry fee is $10 with the donation of an unwrapped toy (if no toy, then registration is $25). For information and rules, call 281-332-8733.
The Sunshine Center will have its annual holiday sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1726 21st St. in Galveston. All proceeds will benefit the Day Habilitation Enrichment Fund at the center. For information, call 409-763-5029.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present “Growing Great Tomatoes, Part 1 of 3 — Growing from Seed” class from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
The American Legion Riders Post No. 89 will have its annual police escorted motorcycle run to the Ronald McDonald House leaving at 11 a.m. Saturday from Kat’s Place, 1219 Walnut St., in La Marque. Staging begins at 9:30 a.m. Take a small toy, nonperishable food, or a pair of socks for children’s wish list. For information, call Jim Rabon, 409-789-7626.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have its chili cook-off at noon Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. All are welcome. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have its annual children’s Christmas party for all ages from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Santa Claus will be present, and there will be food, games and prizes. For information, call 409-762-1212.
The Bay Area Chorus will present a Christmas performance at 4 p.m. Saturday at Villa de Matel, 6510 Lawndale St., in Houston; and at 4 p.m. Sunday at Clear Lake Presbyterian Church, 1511 El Dorado, in Houston. For tickets and information, visit www.bayareachorus.org.
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will have its Crystaland Parade from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Registration forms are available at discover bolivar.com.
Let’s Dance will have its “A Cool Yule” ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8. For information, email neva@letsdanceballroom.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Lowel and Debi will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The Galveston Art League will offer a workshop on how to make Zentangle Christmas ornaments from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Victoria McMillen will lead the presentation. Registration is $25 per person and includes supplies. To register, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671.
The Santa Fe Area Historical Foundation will have its annual Christmas at The Depot event from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 11225 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, email Robert Bear, rbear1937@aol.com.
The community is invited to a Christmas open house from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Texas City Heritage Square, 301 Third Ave. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call 409-945-2200.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have bingo at 2 p.m. Sunday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Doors open at noon. Cash prizes will be awarded. Concessions also will be sold. For information, call 409-762-1212.
The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will present its annual Profiles of Women program honoring Galveston County women for exemplary community service at 3 p.m. Sunday at Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church, 2612 Ave. L, in Galveston. For information, call Irene Young, 409-763-2136, or Wyzell Lewis, 409-256-3208.
The Gamma Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will have its fourth annual Strikes for Scholarships fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at AMF Star Lanes, 2404 Palmer Highway, in Texas City. Teams of six persons are invited to play at $30 per person, which include pizza, soda and shoes. Prizes will be awarded. To RSVP, email gammaomegaomega@goo.com.
The Compassionate Friends of Galveston County will have its annual candle lighting event at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Doors open at 6 p.m. For information, call Pat Mejia, 409-771-2866.
