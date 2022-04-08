TODAY
The city of Galveston will have its free citywide clean-up from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 5515 Harborside Drive. For residents east of 51st Street to the east end. Residents must show ID; no copies of utility bills will be accepted. For information on what will be accepted, call 409-741-1258 or visit the city’s website.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Mondays through April 18 at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit tx3d5.com.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonbridge.club.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Clear Creek Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. today at La Brisa’s on the Creek, 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City. Chase Untermeyer will present “Are These the Worst of Times?” To RSVP, visit clearcreekrw.org/event.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. today at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Sr. Betty of the Handmaids of the Holy Child Jesus will be the guest speaker. For information, visit serra-club-of- galveston.org or call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Dinners are $12 each. For information, call Tommy Curtner, 832-470-7111.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 5236 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, on the corner of Laurel and Cedar streets in La Marque. For information, email Manuel Perez, man2kia@att.net.
The city of League City will present its Film, Food Trucks, and Feathers event at 5 p.m. today at the Lynn Gripon Park at Countryside, 100 Alderwood in League City. Take your own chair. The movie “Rio” will be shown. For information, visit leaguecitycvb.com/ springmigration.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Friendswood Community Prayer Breakfast will be from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday at Friendswood Friends Church, 502 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Bruce Munsterman, from KHCB FM radio, will be the guest speaker. A $5 donation per person is asked. For information, call Byron or Carol Fulk, 713-408-4785.
The Recycling Division for the city of Galveston will have its Cardboard Collection Day event from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Saturday at 702 61st St. in Galveston. Residents are encouraged to drop off their used cardboard items. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Grafting Pecans” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Space is limited to the first 15 registrants. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its spring craft show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Booth space is available. To sign up or get more information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
The city of League City will have its Wildlife Stewardship presentation event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St. in League City. Free and open to public; for all ages. For information, visit leaguecitycvb.com/springmigration.
Kid-friendly birding activities will be available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Clear Creek Nature Center, 1200 Egret Bay Blvd. in League City; and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Rustic Oaks Park, 5101 Orange Blossom Court in League City. No registration required. For information, visit league citycvb.com/spring migration.
The 1947 Texas City Disaster Survivor Reunion Photo will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in front of the Texas City Museum, 409 Sixth St. N. in Texas City. Line-up begins at 10:15 a.m. In case of rain, the photo will be taken inside the Showboat Pavilion. For information, call Amanda Vance, 409-229-1660.
The Galveston Police Department will have its recruitment event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-3765.
Partners of Pink Galveston County Breast Coalition will have a style show breast cancer benefit from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. Proceeds will benefit the St. Vincent’s House Breast Cancer Fund. Tickets are $25. Masks are required. For information, contact Martha Wright, mfw1126@sbcglobal.net or 409-750-3063.
The Women’s Ministry at New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will have its Ladies Tea Party from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Bulls on Bolivar fundraiser for the Port Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department at 5 p.m. Saturday at Festival Park, 1605 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. Gates open at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 a person. For information, email pbvfd.bullson bolivar@yahoo.com.
The “Road to Emmaus” Easter production will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, and April 15 through April 17 at the Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For information, visit alcc.org. To reserve seating for groups of 10 or more, call 409-935-1606.
