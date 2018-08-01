HAPPY BIRTHDAY Linda Jones-Johnson, Yalunda Ward, Kathy Baldwin, Evyette Durand, Chris Waters, MaryBeth Bassett, Jeri Lyons, Frashundon King, Sandra Griffin Marshall, Bianca Haupt, Betty Nonus Alpaugh, Sandra Arnold, Veronica Terry, Bruce Blankenship, Diane McLandon Brown, Sandra Griffin Marshall, Carolyn Richardson Weaver, Dale Templet Jr., Fred Foreman, Jack Bryce, Kim Hayes, Debbie Buchhorn Gibson, Misty English Wingate, Debbie Walker Barron, Jessica Eierdam Porter, Missy Mattes Tortorici, Casie Devona Brewer, Blake Riggs, Jimmie G. Stathakos, Janice Johnson, Robert Hoskins IV, Charles Armand Woodson and Dorothy Jeffcoat.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Bernard and Anna Curtis, celebrating 68 years; and Kelly and Taylor Schwab, celebrating 26 years of marriage.
