TODAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 in La Marque. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
Galveston College will have general registration for the fall 2021 semester from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday on the first floor of Moody Hall on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Late registration will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Classes begin Aug. 30. For information, visit gc.edu, email admissions@gc.edu or call 409-944-1230.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a drive-through COVID-19 mass vaccination site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will have its “Coffee & Kiwanis” event at 10 a.m. today at Art of Coffee at 401 Laurel St. in La Marque. All are welcome. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@com cast.net or 409-939-1224.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Wednesday at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdance ballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
THURSDAY
The Bryan Museum will have its Wine at The Bryan event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, call 409-220-3218. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
There will be a free line dance class from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. For information, call Clevetta Young, 713-494-4927.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Sons will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The third annual Chris Stone Memorial Cook-off will be from 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at 5490 County Road 154 in Alvin. Entry fee is $100. There also will be live music, a live auction and a cornhole and horseshoes tournament. Proceeds go toward scholarships for Santa Fe students. For information, call John Wilson, 409-692-0339.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its “Divine Deal$” silent auction and garage sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. All proceeds will benefit the school. For information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
Educators are encouraged to register for the Galveston Island Esports teacher workshop which will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Participants will be able to receive continuing education units. To register, visit galvestonesports.com or call 409-762-3930.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its vendor days fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate, fees are $40 per booth. Proceeds will go toward post community events. To sign up or get more information, call 409-925-2525.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Small Trees for Small Yards” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday virtually. Master Gardener Briana Etie will lead the presentation. Must preregister. Space is limited to the first 12 registrants. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
The city of Galveston will have its recycling pop-up event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of its Public Works Department at 2828 Market St. in Galveston. For what items will be accepted and information, visit galvestontx.gov/172/Galveston- Recycle-Center or call 409-797-3958.
The Galveston College Community Chorale will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2021-2022 and is seeking new singers in all vocal parts. The fall rehearsal schedule begins Monday at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. To register, visit gc.edu/continuing- education/about-ce/regis ter, or call 409-944-1344.
Galveston College will sponsor a Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday in its Seibel Wing lobby at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. To sign up, visit giveblood.org. For information, email Kay Reagan, kreagan@gc.edu.
Jehovah’s Witnesses will have its annual convention virtually through Tuesday at jw.org. “Powerful by Faith!” is the theme. The pre-recorded convention will release new content weekly and is available in more than 500 languages. For information, email Dorian Gamble, doriangamble@rcmtool.org.
The Galveston Art League will exhibit entries from its fall juried competition from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays Sept. 3 through Sept. 26 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Tanger Outlets Houston will host is Labor Day Block Party from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 3 at 5885 Interstate 45 S. in Texas City. The free family friendly event will include caricature artists, a DJ and more. For information, visit tangeroutlets.com.
Feed Galveston is seeking volunteers for its next event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11. The group will gather at the Lyceum of Galveston at 2401 Winnie St. in Galveston. Volunteers are needed to package 50,000 servings of food for the Galveston County Food Bank. To sign up for a shift, email emily@first lutherangalveston.com or call 409-762-8477.
The Galveston Art League will host a mixed media workshop on how to use Gelli paper from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $75 per person, plus $20 for supplies to use in class and later. To sign up, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com. For information, email nghouse1@verizon.net.
United Way Galveston County Mainland will have its sixth annual Firefighter Games at 6 p.m. Sept. 17 and 10 a.m. Sept. 18 on 6th Street in Texas City. There will be a barbecue competition, children’s activities, an antique firetruck show and a horseshoes and cornhole competition. To sign up or get sponsorship information, visit uwgcm.org or call 409-948-4211.
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its USA Track & Field certified sixth annual 5K and 1K walk and scholarship fundraiser Sept. 18 at Carver Park at 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. There also will be other events, youth skills, music and food concessions. To register and get more information, call Debra Gary, 409-739-8467, or LaTasha Gary, 713-854-2066.
The Bryan Museum will have its third annual Distinguished Speaker and Texas Frontier Gold Medal Award program at 3 p.m. Sept. 19 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. James A. III and Susan Garrett Baker will be honored. Tickets are free for Old 300 Lifetime Members, $75 for museum members, and $125 for all others. To purchase, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
The Texas Game Warden Association will present its Castaway Rods Guppy Cup Kidfish free event for children Sept. 25 at Pier 21 at Harborside Drive in Galveston. For ages 3-9 and 10-16. Prizes will be awarded. For information and registration, visit 2021guppycup.eventbrite.com or call Vu Nguyen, 409-739-6567.
