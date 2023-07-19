Galveston College will host a Workforce Programs Job Fair and Hiring event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 27 in the Abe and Annie Seibel Wing on the main campus, 4015 Ave. Q.
Open to students and the public, the job fair is focused on the following industries: electrical and electronics, welding, instrumentation, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and refrigeration, cosmetology and health care.
More than 13 companies will be offering nearly 100 job opportunities, including ExxonMobil, Valero Texas City Refinery, University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, INEOS, the city of Galveston and more.
Galveston College has organized a job fair for the past five years, and this year Sharon Pagan, student success advisor at the college, is putting it together solo.
“Those seeking jobs should bring multiple copies of their résumés and do their research on companies or open positions beforehand,” Pagan said.
This year will be the first time the event will be held on the main campus; in the past, it was hosted at the Galveston College ATC Campus, 7626 Broadway. Because more companies wanted to participate, more space was needed this year.
“The job fair is always a good outcome," Pagan said. "It allows students to gain one-on-one dialogue with professionals and creates connections with others"
Explore the fascinating history of The Daily News, Texas' oldest newspaper, in this behind-the-scenes video. Join us as we take a journey through time, starting from Galveston's humble beginnings in 1842, when the newspaper was founded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.