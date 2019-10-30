Galveston Bay Area Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist’s “Great Fishing Line Tube Adventure” was cited as the project of the year by the state Master Naturalists at the organization's annual convention.
The project, which involves setting up tubes at popular fishing spots across the county to collect and recycle fishing line, has been expanded over the past year to more than 100 sites. In addition, instructions on each collection site, which are posted on Google maps, are in four languages to encourage participation by anglers.
The local chapter partnered with several organizations and corporations to fund the project.
The monofilament line is not biodegradable and creates hazards to sea turtles, fish, birds and other animals, as well as boat propellers and swimmers, who can get tangled in the line. The award was made last weekend at the Texas Master Naturalists convention in Rockwall.
