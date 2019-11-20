TEXAS CITY

Texas City Commissioners gave themselves and Mayor Matt Doyle a raise at Wednesday’s regular meeting.

They haven’t had one since 1946.

On Nov. 5, voters approved charter amendments for the city, including one that proposed a new range of pay for city commissioners and the mayor.

The vote on Wednesday was to approve the optimal amount under the newly approved charter amendment.

Commissioners will receive a 400 percent raise, from $100 to $500 per month, starting in January 2020. Doyle’s salary triples: from $500 to $1,500 per month.

Kathryn Eastburn: 409-683-5257; kathryn.eastburn@galvnews.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription