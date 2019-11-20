TEXAS CITY
Texas City Commissioners gave themselves and Mayor Matt Doyle a raise at Wednesday’s regular meeting.
They haven’t had one since 1946.
On Nov. 5, voters approved charter amendments for the city, including one that proposed a new range of pay for city commissioners and the mayor.
The vote on Wednesday was to approve the optimal amount under the newly approved charter amendment.
Commissioners will receive a 400 percent raise, from $100 to $500 per month, starting in January 2020. Doyle’s salary triples: from $500 to $1,500 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.