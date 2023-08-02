“Books about Your Summertime Senses” by various authors
c.2023, various publishers $25.00-$30.00 various page counts
Every summer, you wait for one thing: that perfect strawberry.
Or the cucumber that’s almost like poetry. Or the smell of freshly-mown grass, the sounds of crickets at twilight, your favorite summer song at the park, going barefoot and ice cubes in a tall glass — all proving that summertime isn’t just heat and sun. So why not learn about how your senses enhance the season?
For sure, a day next to the water almost requires some good tunes, but did you know that music is portable because decades of inventions made it so? When you go “Into the Groove: The Story of Sound from Tin Foil to Vinyl” by Johnathan Scott (Bloomsbury Sigma, $28.00), you’ll see how the music you love came to the party.
In this book, you’ll see how early inventors harnessed sound in order to preserve and share it, and how that led to the focus on music and song. Much of this book is about vinyl and its decades-long domination as the method of having music at one’s fingertips, why the use of records declined, and why they’re now resurging. This is the book music lovers will want this summer, by the water or by the speakers.
Ice cream, sweet tea, something on the grill, you know how really good summertime foods can be. So go ahead, and learn to enjoy them even more with “How to Taste” by Mandy Naglich (Citadel Press, $25.00).
The minute that summer salad is placed in front of you, you know you’re in for something good but it can be better with the help of this book. Here, you’ll learn to determine the acidity of a specific food item, how to tease out different levels of flavor in the things you eat, what kind of oils to use to enhance the taste of your meals and how to pick the groceries that will taste the best. Part science, part experiment, part inspiration, this could absolutely become a summertime foodie’s go-to book.
And finally, what’s summer without the coconut smell of sunscreen, the beauty of summertime flowers, the rush of the waves or the feel of sand on your feet? All the best things about enjoying the season are in “Where We Meet the World: The Story of The Senses” by Ashley Ward (Basic Books, $30.00).
Ever since humans — and, for that matter, every creature — has existed, we’ve experienced the world in different ways, due to our sight, hearing, smell, touch and tasting abilities. In this book, you’ll see what science has learned, why you should know and how it matters. You’’ll never look at the world the same again, or hear it or smell it. Hint: seeing this book and holding it in your hands might make this the best summer ever!
If these great books aren’t enough for you, be sure to ask any librarian or bookseller for more. They’ll know all about the other books you should read, and they’re experts in finding the books you’ll love. They’ll know how to find the book that’s perfect.
