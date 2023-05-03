“Knowing What We Know: The Transmission of Knowledge from Ancient Wisdom to Modern Magic” by Simon Winchester
c.2023, Harper $35.00 415 pages
How do you know that?
Sometimes, you know things because you just do. You learned through osmosis, the grapevine, an elder or a peer said something and bingo! You were enlightened. Informed. Made aware. You became a fountain of knowledge and in the new book, “Knowing What We Know” by Simon Winchester, you didn’t do it alone.
Starting just a few weeks after you were born, you became an information sponge and so you remained for about the first twelve years of your life. You learned from others, teachers and parents in a “generational food chain.” After a while, learning came slightly harder; still, no matter what your age now, you have the capability to learn.
“The arc of every human life,” says Winchester, “is measured ... by the ceaseless accumulation of knowledge.” But how?
In the beginning of time, knowing was a matter of social skills: We learned and shared what we knew. Writing was invented, coincidentally, in two places on the globe at about the same time, and the ability to preserve information on a tablet, parchment or vellum led to the creation of repositories for that information. Schools were founded; testing, was established.
While Plato and Socrates thought about how we learn, their knowledge about learning was limited. For a while, knowledge was based in the Heavens, until Voltaire shook things up and aimed big thinkers at facts, rather than religion.
In the meantime, indigenous peoples and the illiterate passed down their knowledge in stories and songs, which worked because, Winchester says, “People tell people things ... in a thousand ways...” Societies began to understand that swapping knowledge with other groups helped spread information. Books were invented, newspapers and magazines followed, then came the telegraph, radio, telephones, television and the internet — which causes Winchester to wonder if we might forget how to learn and remember when we don’t need to do so.
“How does a world function if no one within it is wise?”
It happens to the best of us: Those embarrassing moments when a fact is just out of reach inside your brain and you flounder. You might not be able to say exactly what you want to say, but in “Knowing What We Know,” you’ll see how you may have learned it.
In examining the vast catalog of human knowledge, we must look at almost every study that’s ever been tackled and here, Winchester does the heavy work of separating what’s important from what’s not so much. While this still might be too much information for some readers — and Winchester touches on TMI — it helps to see that knowledge is a layered thing that can also be slippery, easily manipulated and dangerous. He goes on to sound a plaintive alarm at our reliance on conveniences: Many of us don’t remember phone numbers anymore, and addresses are elusive things. What’s next?
Readers who are concerned about libraries, banned books, the disappearance of language and societies and fake news will appreciate this book immensely. “Knowing What We Know” is good, and now you know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.