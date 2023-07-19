c.2023, various publishers $27.00-$30.00 various page counts
Your calendar is proof: There’s still a whole lot of summer left to enjoy.
So where do you start? Plan a weekend away? Fluff up the sofa cushions and stay inside? Either way, you’ll need a book, so why not read one of these books on reading?
Suspense lovers know that nothing beats a tasty whodunit on a hot summer’s day and “How Can I Help You” by Laura Sims (G.P. Putnam, $27) might be a cool book to have.
Everybody at the Carlyle Public Library loved Margo. She was warm, sweet, charming and knowledgeable — just what a small-town library needs behind its front desk.
What they didn’t know, though, was that Margo was a killer and the library was a safe place to wait out any attention she didn’t want. Still, she wasn’t totally hidden; leave it to a former writer like Patricia, the facility’s other new hire, who sees Margo for who she really is...
If you’re a regular library patron, you may see your favorite librarian as a friend. But in “The Door-to-Door Bookstore” by Carsten Henn (Hanover Square Press, $28.99), the relationship goes so much further.
For many, Carl Kollhoff is a lifeline: He’s a bookseller in a small town in Germany and when his customers can’t get out of their homes for whatever reason, Carl spends his evenings delivering books to them personally.
He’s rather underwhelmed when nine-year-old Schascha joins him. At first, she’s a bother. She’s spirited, maybe a little too much, but when the unexpected happens and Carl loses his job, it’s the spirit of a book- (and people-) loving little girl that reminds everyone that we need books as much as we need each other. Irresistible, no?
And finally, if you love to surround yourself with the written word, you’ll empathize with Bob Comet in the new novel “The Librarianist” by Patrick deWitt (Ecco, $30).
Bob is a retired librarian who is content to spend his days with his personal reading collection. He does get out now and then and one day, on his otherwise normal everyday constitutional, he helps a confused elderly lady to return to her home at a senior center. Aha! This may be the perfect place for Bob to find a way to give back to his community, which is something he’s been thinking about ever since he left his librarian’s job.
But this happy new gig isn’t without its problems. Though he settles in with new friends and the companionship he’s been craving, Bob must deal with a past that he’d much rather forget in this story you shouldn’t resist.
So you say that these three books will last you, well, definitely not long enough. You’ll want more books in pretty short order, and the good news is, you’re in luck. Check with that librarian who helped you find the above, or seek out your favorite bookseller, who knows how to get you what you want. They’ll help you find books because there’s a whole lot of summer left to enjoy.
