“Chasing Shadows: My Life Tracking the Great White Shark” by Greg Skomal with Ret Talbot
c.2023, William Morrow $29.99 354 pages
The waves have already destroyed your sand castle.
They’ve brought fresh grit for the children to bury you under, and that’ll make a good base for your beach umbrella, too. Now you’re kicking your feet, slapping your hands on the ocean’s surface, getting everybody wet and it’s okay. Everyone’s having fun but in the new book, “Chasing Shadows” by Greg Skomal, you’re not the only one enjoying the water.
Even though he was just a child, Greg Skomal knew from the first moments of a 1968 Jacques Cousteau TV special that he wanted to work with sharks. It wasn’t just an interest, it was a passion. With an eye toward the ocean, he attended college, then looked for a job.
He was lucky, he says, to have landed work with a series of mentors who were giants in the field. The “sharkophile” learned a lot from them.
In the early 1900s, science knew very little about sharks; they were just another tournament fish — but by the 1950s, Florida’s “Shark Lady,” Eugenie Clark, had begun positing that sharks “had gotten a bad rap.” Encouraged by this, other scientists, often spurred by shark attacks, began studying the creatures with fresh eyes — while at the same time, weary locals sometimes called for total annihilation of all sharks, period.
A certain 1975 movie about a shark didn’t help the creatures’ reputation.
Still, marine biologists and researchers — who still have holes in their knowledge of sharks — strove to change how people perceived a creature that’s built for chomping. Tournaments urged tagging, not killing. Laws sprang up to protect the sharks. Knowing more about sharks often meant seeing them in their own turf, which Skomal thought was “so cool.” Saving sharks was about wanting “to figure out how to conserve them. It wasn’t about shark attacks.”
And yet, it is: Says Skomal, “My perspective has changed, as I’ve seen what white sharks can do to people. It’s very rare, but it happens.
“I’m no longer the scientist that says it doesn’t happen.”
There’s a towel in your beach bag, and some sunscreen. You brought snacks and sunglasses. Now toss “Chasing Shadows” in there, and you’re all set.
This book is really the perfect summer getaway book: It’ll thrill you, teach you, scare you and charm you — possibly all on the same page. Author Greg Skomal (with Ret Talbot) brings the most appealing, wide-eyed Gee-Whiz to his story and his factualness makes you want to spend time with him, mostly because he doesn’t talk down to readers. He obviously wants you to be as excited and respectful of sharks as he is; it helps that between Skomal’s personal story are tales of shark encounters, and some of them didn’t turn out well. How can you resist?
This is a great book for anyone who wishes they’d become a marine biologist, or for someone who might anyhow someday. It’s absolutely for beach-reading, and for abundant watchfulness in this summer of shark bites. If you think you might skip “Chasing Shadows,” you’re all wet.
