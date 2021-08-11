“The Joy of Sweat: The Strange Science of Perspiration” by Sarah Everts, 2021, Norton, 285 pages, $26.95
Everybody raise your hand.
Go ahead, high in the air. Raise your hand if you like ice cream, vacations, French fries, hot dogs or free snacks. Put ‘em up if you can remember your mom’s birthday, the name of your first love and all the words to “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Read “The Joy of Sweat” by Sarah Everts and wave your hand over your head if you ... no, wait. Never mind.
It’s hot outside, and just walking from home to car is enough to put a sheen on your face, a trickle down your spine and “hooo-weee” under your arms. Nearly everybody sweats, but we Earthlings spend some $75 billion on substances to help us pretend that we don’t.
You’re sweating right now, in fact. Humans are “always sweating, at least a little bit,” says Everts, but get physical, and things get critical. On a hot day or after any kind of overexertion, “your internal temperature could easily reach life-threatening levels” without some sort of cooling-off mechanism. Sweat, in a sort of collaboration with bipedalism, is evolution’s way of protecting you from heat stroke.
Be thankful for it: Some creatures use urine, feces and vomit to keep cool.
Nope, you’re in luck: eccrine sweat glands cover most of your body and are responsible for rushing sweat to the surface of your skin so the sweat can evaporate for a “net cooling effect.” Apocrine sweat glands are found along hair follicles, such as on your groin, armpits or scalp; they’re larger than your eccrine glands and are responsible for “chemical communication” and sexual selection. Where you have apocrine glands is where you have a “stink zone.”
But sweat isn’t just a smelly, wet, potential embarrassment. It can tell scientists what foods and medicines you consume and diseases you might have; it can make you manipulatable, and it can help solve crimes via fingerprints (which are basically just “sweatprints”).
More than anything, though, sweat is “just a body trying its best to do its thing, to stay alive.”
Welcome to mid-summer, and you’ve already done that old raise-your-arm-over-your-head-take-a-whiff thing and wrung out two T-shirts. Isn’t it time to get “The Joy of Sweat” in your wet, clammy hands?
It is, because Everts turns what might be an embarrassment into a super power, helping readers to see why we should welcome that mid-afternoon sheen or post-workout wetness. Along the way, she takes us into laboratories and boardrooms, perfumeries and a sauna theatre to see the future of sweat and, most surprisingly, how it’s perceived remotely.
There’s just enough science here to inform a reader, a few answers to some sweaty questions and a big maybe, just enough “eeeeeuuuwww” to entertain, a bit of humor to make you forget your disgust and a whole lot of fun.
It almost makes you want to go outside today and do something.
That something may be to go find this book and get more appreciation for your perspiration. Because, really — missing “The Joy of Sweat” would be the pits.
