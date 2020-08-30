"The Truths We Hold: An American Journey" by Kamala Harris, 2020, Penguin Books, paperback, 336 pages, $18
It starts early on.
At first, it seems spontaneous: Parents who enjoy their interests naturally display those passions to small children who are dragged along for the ride. The child observes and absorbs until, one day, parental interest becomes child's obsession. And in "The Truths We Hold" by Kamala Harris, that's how a politician is made.
Supporters can almost see the trajectory in the history: Harris' parents, both highly educated immigrants, instilled a sense of independence in their daughter and both remained supportive of her choices, even as they divorced. Harris' mother, especially, gave Harris lessons in strength and activism through an upper middle-class childhood with ballet and piano lessons alongside marches and protests.
Harris wrote of her mother, a breast cancer researcher, "... she was determined to make sure we (Harris and her sister) would grow into confident, proud Black women."
Harris described her community — the women and men who helped raise and educate her — with obvious affection, writing that "the seed was planted very early on" and she knew that she wanted to be a lawyer and to make a difference in the lives of others.
"When activists came marching and banging on the doors," she wrote, "I wanted to be on the other side to let them in."
By the time Harris had finished law school, her sights were set on working "for the people." She focused on the prosecution of child molesters, sexual predators and rapists.
On her way up the career ladder, she continued to advocate for the poor, for women and children and for the rights of LGBTQ people and immigrants. She worked for the reduction of recidivism, for Americans in need of health care and for consumers and homeowners.
"In the years to come with all the challenges to come, we cannot lose sight of who we are and who we can be,” she wrote.
As biographies by famous people go, "The Truths We Hold" is a refreshing surprise, in that there's very little look-at-me name-dropping. Author and vice presidential candidate Harris mentions people because of work or family ties, not to impress. Remarkably, she also writes of her friendship with Beau Biden.
The other interesting thing about this memoir is that readers will not see laid-out plans for the future: Remember, this book was likely written at least two years ago and Harris presumably had no crystal ball.
Instead of plainly stated plans, what she offers "is a collection of ideas and viewpoints and stories." Readers are left to see passions between the lines and draw their own conclusions.
Aside from this, there's plenty of biography which, again, isn't filled with esoteric names and dates but with things that are relevant to the story of who Harris is and how she sees this country.
That makes "The Truths We Hold" easy to read, if not a bit long in the achievement department, but not uninteresting. If you'd like to know more about the woman who may sit in the vice president's chair next January, read it now, while it's early on.
