”Zoey’s Zany Life,” by Mikayla Lowery, Charlie’s Port Press, 2017, paperback, 192 pages, cover design by Ben Curtis Jones, for ages 8-12, $13.95
Zoey Grace Song, sixth-grader, stays in trouble at school. When Zoey gets in trouble, her mother uses the dreaded word. “I am not mad, just disappointed.” Zoey thinks disappointment feels worse than anything in the world.
Mrs. Lewis, her teacher, lectures her about using 100 words to answer a question. Obviously, Zoey likes to hear herself talk. The cruelest teacher question of all is, “Why can’t you be more like your sister?” Zoey and Zelena are identical twins — but as soon as Zoey opens her mouth she is identified. Not surprising, she prefers to take tests with essays answers, not multiple-choice questions.
Zoey hatched a plan to switch places with Zelena. Their idea was to change T-shirts that had their names on them. So Zelena went to art while Zoey (as Zelena) had to dissect a frog in science class.
The lead role in the school play had to be played as a blond. To audition, Zoey bleached her red hair. Luckily, her mother was a beautician and was able to return Zoey’s bright yellow hair back to tomato red when she didn’t get the part.
Christmas in Colorado was great fun for Zoey until she determined to not ski the bunny slopes, but rather chose the diamond slopes to search for diamonds. Her constant chatter on the airline flights between Houston and Colorado almost destroyed the flight attendant.
Trouble seemed to follow Zoey everywhere, but when a new girl shows up at school, they become friends and decide to go into “business” together. Adding unshelled pecans to her famous chocolate pancakes was not a good idea.
Zoey continues her zany ways, trying out for track and field events with a broken leg. She causes disasters on camping and field trips, especially on “take your kid to work day.” With Zoey’s surprising graduation speech coming up, the reader will get lost in her rush of wackiness.
