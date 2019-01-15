“Editor in Chic,” by Mikki Taylor, 2018, Atria, 283 pages, $26
Up against the wall.
That’s where you were, hiding for most of the holiday party season. Hiding dry skin. Hiding bad hair, a lack of style or ill-fitting clothing. For most women, looking good always looks easy. Could “Editor in Chic” by Mikki Taylor be their big secret?
Today started with a good morning.
You’re up, alive and ready to have an amazing life. What’s next?
Says author Mikki Taylor, start by owning “the Queen in you….” and giving her a little kick-start talk today and every day. Appreciate yourself, don’t be envious of anyone else and choose joy. Doing so will help you to move forward.
Work to break your addiction to fear because fear can take away dreams; also remember that dreaming isn’t daydreaming. Know your own value, but be willing to alter it by embracing feedback and rejecting criticism; yes, there’s a difference, just as there’s a difference between friend and acquaintance.
Once you’ve learned to honor the Queen within, know how to take care of her outside.
Sleep is the most underrated beauty treatment in the world, and it doesn’t cost you a dime. Establish soothing bedtime rituals and make your bedroom a “sanctuary.” Try rocking in a chair; it works for both mind and body.
Know your skin type and pamper it accordingly: “Cherish your beautiful brown skin” as if it were baby skin. If you need more than moisturizer, find a qualified dermatologist; in the meantime, reach for age-appropriate products to keep your skin glowing. Don’t forget about your hands or the skin on your feet!
As for makeup, there are a lot of do’s and don’ts to follow to get the right look. Consult with an expert to ensure that you get cosmetics that are right for you and that showcase your “bold and authentic” self. Invest time with a good hairstylist and pick the best shampoo. Don’t “cut corners” on your hairstyle or wig, and “be sure to wrap your hair at night…” And when it comes to clothes, ignore that dress size.
“Like age, it’s just a number,” Taylor said.
One thing you’re going to know just by browsing inside “Editor in Chic,” this ain’t gonna be cheap.
Over and over again, author and Essence editor-at-large Mikki Taylor encourages her readers to invest on procedures, products and processes. Some of those things are recommended by name. You can almost feel your wallet getting skinny.
That rather makes the You-Go-Girl rallying cries ring a little hollow, especially when one considers that readers have likely already read them before, elsewhere. Yes, it’s true that, together with the spiritual advice here, products and self-promotion might help some readers, but what they gleaned from the women before them probably already taught them what they need.
And cost a lot less, too.
Overall, this isn’t a bad book. It’s worth considering, but look at both sides before you buy. “Editor in Chic” may help you find your authentic style — or its advice may drive you up the wall.
