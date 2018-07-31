”Clock Dance,” by Anne Tyler, Alfred A. Knopf, 2018, 292 pages
By the author’s own admission and established in the introduction, the premise of the story is that we make pronouncements when we are children that often determine the course and nature of our life. For Willa, that pronouncement is that she will forever be congenial. The premise is that her father was congenial, her mother tempestuous.
This childhood pronouncement determines life’s journey — Willa is congenial, but to a fault.
The story is designed in time slices — important pivotal points in Willa’s life: 1967, 1977, 1997, and 2017. Those years coincide with ages in her life: 11, 21, 41 and 61. Events determine the next episode of Willa’s life.
This book is the choice for Barnes & Nobles second book club, which is scheduled for Aug. 8. Participation will be widespread since the club will meet at every location throughout the nation. It is amazing, I think, that Anne Tyler, the book’s author, allows herself such scrutiny.
The novel seems very simplistic, but if the reader adopts this view, he or she is remiss. Because of its participation in a book club, study questions are provided in the back of the book with blank pages for notes. My pages are full of possible answers; I look forward to knowing what my fellow readers think about the story — will comments be superficial, or have they discovered the depth of the novel that I have found?
One kink in the story is that I do not know what clock dance is. I listened to a podcast interview with Anne Tyler, but no reference was made to the title of the narrative. I asked people from different demographics if they knew the term, but all said no. I am going to assume that the term describes the format of the book — how odd but inventive. Linguists love to coin words, terms, or phrases, and I think Tyler is their kindred spirit.
One point the story makes is that Willa is attracted to difficult men. Willa makes excuses for them. I think the author went a bit overboard. Seldom do we read about road rage or bizarre idiosyncrasies in supporting characters. Peter makes a regular game of accepting a table at restaurants. In addition to including too much of this unattractive character trait, Tyler tells the reader rather than to show us. Willa’s son typecasts her husband while they are out to dinner together. “Oh, you know: he’s always such a rich topic of conversation. His latest huffs and puff and quibbles.” Details follow.
Another such extravagance that the author over promotes is Willa’s extreme congeniality. Better examples, evident in the story, show that Willa is congenial without hitting the reader in the face with this particular character development.
Given all of this, the novel is compelling, and I read it during just a few leisurely stretches.
