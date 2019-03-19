“Crossed Up,” by M. L. Rosynek, Friesner Press, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, Distributed to trade by Ingram Book Co., 2018, paperback, 166 pages, $14.99
If you’ve ever wanted to either go back or forward in time as I have, you’ll have an opportunity in reading this book, meeting some of histories most famous and infamous people. The book begins at the cover page, so be forewarned.
“Crossed Up” is a creative fictional account of basketball team members who arrive in Galveston to participate in a tournament and see a well-known basketball NBA hero who surprisingly appears at the last game. Mixed in with those present day events are century-old mysteries: sightings of the well-known pirate; and secrets behind a long-lost treasure uncover events behind the death of a woman loved by Jean Lafitte as well as one of his most trusted shipmates. You’ll learn the art behind the magic, or art of, going from century to century and the mysterious woman who has placed “charms” and “curses” and cold change forms or shapes at will.
I spent hours attempting a guess who was whom. Did I guess correctly? I’m not telling. You’d best not guess either.
Will the infamous Jean Lafitte periodically continue to appear along the coast, or disappear into the past and stay there? Readers won’t know until reading the book to the last pages. One thing I do know, I’ll be reading more books of Rosynek, who is a former television reporter, and mother of three boys who’s an active part in their sport activities.
