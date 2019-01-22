"The Dreamer," written and illustrated by Azy Alfar, 2018, hardback picture book
Once there was a girl who was never content with what she had. If only she could fly with the birds, or swim like fish, or run with horses, then she’d be happy. She had a beautiful face, but a sad, dissatisfied expression.
She liked lying around on the grass making wishes on the petals of the flowers. While observing the star-filled night, she spotted lights glowing from far away. She imagined that something was beckoning her to follow.
As she drew near the mysterious illumination, she realized that the lights were surrounding a fountain. Maybe she could make her dreams come true. She closed her eyes and wished she could travel to the furthest, most distant places of the universe.
How excited she was to feel magic everywhere that lifted her higher and higher into her dreams. What was that on her shoulders? She recognized that somehow she had grown large white wings. Her dreams were coming true as she flew through the sky.
But now she was getting tired and bored. Flying through the sky no longer intrigued her. As she flew over the blue ocean, she wanted to go back to the earth, her home. She didn’t like being in the clouds so far from the earth. She wondered what was below in the deep blue waters.
She executed a perfect dive and feeling the water all around her, she noticed that she had a mermaid’s tail that helped her swim to and fro in the vast ocean. Soon she got weary of the ocean just like she had grown tired of the sky. Besides, the water was cold and dark, and as she came up and peered at the beach, she remembered her dream of galloping with the horses.
She caught a wave and acquired four strong legs like the horses on shore. When the day was over and she couldn’t keep up, all she wanted was home and her real self.
It seemed that the magic fountain called to her. Now her heart had changed and she was happy to be herself again. She had learned that happiness comes from within.
The full-page art captures the dreamy text as the reader imagines all the places that could offer a happy life. A girl’s magical journey through different worlds.
