”Mistletoe Miracles,” by Jodi Thomas, HQN Books, 2018, paperback, 361 pages
Griffin and his two brothers are about to lose their ranch. Cooper and Eliot refuse to admit to the problem, but Griffin sees no solution except that one brother must find a rich girl to marry. He goes to two spinster ladies for help. The two old maids know the perfect answer to Griffin’s problem, in spite of both parties unusual qualifications.
Crossroads, Texas, had another citizen with even more problems. Jaxon Grady was considered a hermit, kept to himself, had no desire for companionship. He had nothing to live for and nothing to die for. On one of his lonely walks, he witnesses a car accident, but was only able to help save the dog. The accident victim was transported to the hospital, but Jax was able to patch up the dog he named Buddy.
Schoolteacher Jamie Johnson dealt with men trying to date her by pretending she was married. When townspeople heard his name, they directed him to Jamie’s house, thinking he was Jamie’s long missing husband. One day when she returned from a school trip, she found a man asleep on her sofa. His name was Capt. Wyatt Johnson, so everyone assumed he was Jamie’s husband.
Jodi Thomas has created triple unlikely romances centered around Christmas, but with a minimum amount of the usual Christmas mush. She ropes readers in with this compelling tale set in her home state. All three characters are so well written, it moves from one to the other seamlessly and the stories end with an unusual twist.
Thomas has published over 30 books in both historical romance and contemporary fiction and most are set in Texas. She teaches at West Texas A & M University and lives in Amarillo, where she inspires young writers. “Mistletoe Miracles” can be enjoyed at any time of the year. Reviewers have given it 5 stars out of 5. Each of the Ransom Canyon Series can be read as a standalone, but works best to be read as a series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.