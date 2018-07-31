”Bravo Benny,” by Joanna H. Kraus, illustrated by Mariana Dragomirova, Mirror Publishing, paperback, 2018, Ages 4-8, $12.99
The best stories grow out of real life experiences. For eight years, Nina had used her birthday cake wishes to acquire a dog. Although she enjoyed playing with a neighbor beagle named Benny, it somehow was not the same. Her grandmother refused to allow a dog to live with them. Her memories of having a dog were not pleasant.
Who could blame her? Benny, as a rescue dog, had never been trained. He made mistakes like stealing the food at the picnic. Worse than that, he “marked his territory” on Granny Lil’s white pants. Grandmothers are too particular to tolerate a dog that hasn’t learned any manners.
Benny impressed Nina by recovering her hat when the wind blew it away. But Nina worried that she can never convince her grandmother to appreciate Benny.
In this generational tale, Benny stops playing when he sees Granny Lil’s red toenails are attracting a dangerous snake. Granny changed her mind about Benny and renamed him “Bravo Benny!”
The bright pictures of a little girl dressed in all yellow and the happy, exuberant little dog will catch the attention of anyone. The facial expressions of all the characters tell it all.
”A Day In the Life of Marlon Bundo,” by Marlon Buneo with Jill Twiss, illustrated by EG Keller, Chronicle Books, 2018
Marlon Bundo is a bunny that lives on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory with Vice President Mike Pence. He feels so lonely that he is even willing to talk to the insects. One special day he noticed a beautiful brown bunny. Marlon and Wesley began to hop together around the garden. Not wanting to stop hopping, they even hopped up and down the stairs in the old, stuffy observatory.
The two bunnies enjoyed not feeling lonely anymore and decided to get married.
When they announced their plans to the other animals in the garden everyone cheered.
The Stink Bug refused to accept such outlandish behavior, He was very important and in charge. That meant that he made a rule: Boy bunnies have to marry girl bunnies! It had always been that way and the two bunnies were different. Different was bad.
The animals that had cheered Marlon and Wesley determined that they could vote Stink Bug out of being in charge. After the wedding, they went on their bunnymoon. This book is dedicated to every bunny that has ever felt different.
