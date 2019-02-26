”Before We Were Strangers,” by Brenda Novak, 2019, Harlequin Publishers, 400 pages
Sloane left home right after high school graduation and became a model in New York City. She continued to worry and wonder about what happened to her mother, Clara. She disappeared when Sloane was 5 years old. She remembers voices fighting and a loud thump. Nightmares have continued about that night and have haunted her all her life. After 10 years away from home, she decides to return to Millcreek, Texas, to find out the truth. She isn’t sure she even wants to know the answers.
Ed, her father and the mayor of Millcreek, resents Sloane nosing around and asking questions. Her brother, Randy, defends their father and even physically attacks his sister. No one wants to help her except Paige who was her best friend in high school. It becomes complicated as Paige is recently divorced from Micah who was Sloane’s boyfriend when she abandoned him to go to New York.
Micah and Sloane tried hard to forget each other, but the intense attraction for each other results in well-written love scenes. They realize their feelings for each other haven’t changed, but are even more so than at 18.
Micah is set on helping her investigate her mother’s disappearance. As a police officer Micah is able to get information from 23 years ago. Paige tries to help Sloane, but she’s trying to get Micah back and is eaten up with jealousy of Sloane.
Ed’s neighbor tells Sloane information about the night Clara disappeared, but like everyone else, she’s afraid of Ed’s power as the mayor. Sloane wonders how truthful she is. Danger mounts for her and Micah, but she’s determined to bring her mother peace.
A dark, suspenseful thriller filled with secrets and true-to-life characters that offer multiple viewpoints, but who can Sloane believe? She’s sure her father killed her mother, but with everyone against her, including Randy, how can she prove it? Or are there some even more sinister twists and turns?
