”The Perfect Couple,” by Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown and Co., 2018, 357 pages
Celeste Otis’s lavish wedding is scheduled for July 7, and she is staying at her groom’s palatial home, Summerland. She goes out early the morning of the wedding and discovers, Merritt, her maid of honor, floating in the water around Nantucket Island. The chief of police is summoned to take charge of the investigation.
What was supposed to be the happiest day of Celeste’s life, and instead ... her best friend ... First problem: the best man is missing.
Several guests have seen Merritt crying in the rose garden. Is this death by drowning an accident, a suicide, or a murder? The chief calls in Nick, the state police detective, to help in the questioning of all the family and guests who are staying there for the sumptuous wedding. Everyone’s nerves are on edge and they seem to have sordid, dark secrets.
The most expensive event of the summer on Nantucket was to be the marriage celebration between Benjamin Winbury and Celeste Otis. Her parents are neither wealthy nor sophisticated. In fact, Celeste was conducting a tour at the zoo when she met Benji and she prefers animals to people.
Benji’s mother, Greer, is in charge of the event. She wonders why Celeste’s response to any suggestion is “Sounds good.” Greer thought maybe it was because Celeste’s mother is suffering from Stage 4 cancer and is trying to get through the wedding on oxycodone. She is dealing with “chemo brain” and concerned about the sadness she sees in Celeste’s face. Greer can’t seem to shake her sense of foreboding.
“The Perfect Couple” is a whodunit, captivating, mystery with many intriguing, but flawed characters beautifully developed. Not a dull page in the novel, but you may never figure out the villain.
Elin Hilderbrand is called the queen of the quintessential summer beach read.
She transports the reader on a never-ending vacation. Her settings are so integral to the story that you can feel the breeze and smell the salt. While enjoying this excellent read, try to slow down so you won’t finish too soon.
