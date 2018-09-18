”The Good Fight,” by Danielle Steel, Delacorte Press, 2018, 304 pages
Meredith McKenzie remembered how proud she was when she watched her father board the train to go to war after Pearl Harbor. Her grandfather explained to her how important it was for everyone to be willing to fight the good fight for freedom.
Meredith’s father and grandfather were lawyers and involved in working in special government projects for their country. She was so thrilled with their importance that she determined at a young age to become a lawyer. Her grandfather always talked to her about serious subjects and assured her she could grow up to be anything she wanted to.
Her parents thought she should be protected from the ugliness of the world and insisted her grandfather not encourage her independent ideas. They wanted her to marry, have children and lead the kind of life her stay-at-home mother did.
Meredith’s father was assigned as one of the lawyers to bring the German monsters to justice at the Nuremburg trials. She rebelled against moving to Germany, but after four years there, she loved it and did not want to return to New York.
Meredith’s life seemed to follow the upper crust. She was sent to the best schools, and her parents thought marriage and children was her future. She saw the conflict between good and evil and became determined to do something about it. She knew the other girls only attended college to catch a husband.
She forges a lifelong friendship with a German Jewish classmate. She enlists in the causes of the 1960s for civil rights and against the Vietnam War. Meredith finally breaks with her parents and continues to rely on her Supreme Court grandfather.
Danielle Steel has written a story of a strong woman who knows no boundaries. She makes sacrifices to change the world. She is socially, politically and professionally against all odds, but Meredith discovers a passion for justice. This novel offers much information about what the world was like in the ‘60s and is especially engaging if you grew up in that time. It will inspire readers to stand on principles even when standing alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.