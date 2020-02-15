”Sisters of the Undertow” by Johnnie Bernhard, Texas Review Press at Sam Houston State University, Huntsville, 2020, paperback, 172 pages, $21.95
The older of the two girls was born after her mother’s several miscarriages and was the pride of her parents: pretty, her intelligence noted before entering school. Kim had nearly everything people think was needed to become successful. Unfortunately, she turned inward, became judgmental and has difficulty relating to others.
Her younger sister, Kathy Renee, was homely, multi-disabled, learning disabled and hearing impaired but had a special sensitivity, a compassion for others and a love of life Kim lacked. When young, Kathy Renee saw specialists with her mother, which Kim resented.
Kim chose a college in West Texas hoping it would enable her to have less direct contact with people. Her first love joined the Armed Forces and was lost in an undertow off the east coast. She felt betrayed, lost her faith and was spiraling downward. She enjoyed reading but tended to use people when working with them. One connection she held on to was her love of dogs.
Kathy Renee loved people, became an aide at the facility in Houston where her Granny had lived. She was recognized as Employee of the Year several times but never mentioned it to her family.
Kim took Kathy Renee out monthly, reluctantly fulfilling a promise to her deceased parents. She always managed to intentionally manipulate their time together to suit what she wanted rather than what Kathy Renee desired. Unhappy, unable to risk changing, Kim was a sad, lonely adult. What event could enable her to find the most important gift of life? You’ll need to read “Sisters of the Undertow” to find out.
Johnnie Bernhard has an unusual gift for creating characters who evolve as they mature in “Sisters of the Undertow.” It’s an amazingly captivating novel by an award-winning author who lives on the mainland near Galveston. Her writings can be seen in “The Texas Review” and “Houston Style Magazine.”
