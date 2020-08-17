"Capitol Cat & Watch Dog: Succulent Sleuths Protect U.S. Botanical Garden" by Janice Law, illustrations by Jason Eckhardt, 2020, www.judgejanicelaw.com; www.ICGresting.com, paperback, 39 pages, $12.95
A retired Texas criminal court judge and 2011 founder of American Women Writers National Museum, Janice Law has created the fourth sequel in the children’s’ educational series involving Capitol Cat and Watch Dog. It blends poetry, history and Navajo history with the help of Dee, an intern from Arizona of Navajo heritage who is intent on thwarting efforts to steal the Saguaro cactus on loan in the United States Botanical Garden.
The crowd-drawing "corpus plant" emits a pungent odor similar to a mixture of garlic and rotting flesh. But this year the plant wouldn't emit any smell, so another succulent celebrity from Arizona, a cactus known as “Old Granddad,” is to being brought to the garden. At the point in time where the book is focused, the plant is scheduled to arrive in 48 hours.
Intern Dee from Arizona planned to be a police officer. Assigned to be a Capitol officer, she had an immediate connection with Watch Dog. In her Navajo heritage, animals and people communicate without using words.
Dee explained that Saguaro cactus means "giant candle" and it can live for 200 years, growing to 75 feet. The Lacey Act protects these succulents, whose blossoms are Arizona's state flower, growing in America in the Saguaro Desert of Arizona.
Watch Dog had overheard three suspiciously behaving men talking about stealing the cactus. He had to work fast and called the secret Nighttime Congress comprised of previous presidents and congressional members he had met at the U.S. Capitol, where the real Congress meets.
Though no one knows how it occurs, Night Magic just happens. Watch Dog serves as Senate President and Capital Cat as House Speaker. In a few words, Watch Dog called the meeting to order and explained the urgent matter at hand.
President George Washington proposed that Watch Dog and Capital Cat were in charge of protecting Old Granddad.
Could Dee, Watch Dog and his officer handler stop the proposed theft?
You’ll need to read their creative intervention to find out.
