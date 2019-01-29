“The Tattooist of Auschwitz,” by Heather Morris, Harper Publishers, 2018, 215 pages
Lale reached up to take the piece of paper from the trembling girl. Five digits to mark on her arm. Tattooing the arms of men was one thing, but horrifying to Lale when it was the body of a young girl. The Germans had rounded up Lale’s brother but he had a family, so Lale went in his place. He was transported to a work camp by cattle train. The sign over the door read in German, “Work makes you free.”
In April 1942, Lale Sokolov, a Slovakian Jew, is forcibly transported to the concentration camps at Auschwitz-Birkenau. When his captors discover that he speaks several languages, he’s put to work as a Tätowierer (the German word for tattooist), tasked with permanently marking his fellow prisoners. Lale sees the crematories working at full capacity as he tattoos hundreds of prisoners.
One day in July 1942, Lale, prisoner No. 32407, comforts a trembling young woman waiting in line to have the No. 34902 tattooed onto her arm. Her name is Gita, and in that first encounter, Lale vows to somehow survive the camp and marry her.
Imprisoned for over two and a half years, Lale witnesses horrific atrocities and barbarism — but also incredible acts of bravery and compassion. He recognizes that the Germans consider the prisoners the filth of the earth. Risking his own life, he uses his privileged position to exchange jewels and money from murdered Jews for food to keep his fellow prisoners alive. The hardest are the elderly women who seem to be the walking dead.
Lale’s prison commander orders him to arrange some entertainment for them. His fellow prisoners were skeptical at first, but soon he had a soccer team. Some of the prisoners had played professionally, but they knew they had to be careful not to win.
A harrowing, but hopeful, story of Lale Sokolov’s experiences as the man who tattooed the arms of thousands of prisoners with what would become one of the symbols of the Holocaust. The true story is a testament to the heroism of the love and humanity under the darkest possible conditions. Compared to Eli Wiesel’s “Night,” this life-affirming novel is both unbelievable brutality and caring acts of love and compassion.
